24 Village

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Rental has: ** can rent 3 bedrooms + 2 baths, with washer/dryer included=$1,700 ** can also rent as 2 bedroom, 1 bath, no washer/dryer = $1,500 One level-- No stairs. Condition and appeal is very good. The modern kitchen, living room and dining area is filled with sunlight and open, giving a feeling of space. Tiled +Hardwood floors are swifter easy to clean. The deck overlooks a large yard backed by woods on a dead-end street. Off St parking, Residential area and Close to ALL amenities. Floor plan has 2 bdrms, 1 bath,kit/LR/dinArea at one end of the home--at the other end a mstr Bdrm+bath w/a separate entrance. *Tenant will provide a current credit report with their application *1 months rent and 1 months rent for security is required ($3,000 or $3,400)