All apartments in Saugerties South
Find more places like 24 Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Saugerties South, NY
/
24 Village
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:37 AM

24 Village

24 Village Drive · (845) 246-3300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24 Village Drive, Saugerties South, NY 12477

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Rental has: ** can rent 3 bedrooms + 2 baths, with washer/dryer included=$1,700 ** can also rent as 2 bedroom, 1 bath, no washer/dryer = $1,500 One level-- No stairs. Condition and appeal is very good. The modern kitchen, living room and dining area is filled with sunlight and open, giving a feeling of space. Tiled +Hardwood floors are swifter easy to clean. The deck overlooks a large yard backed by woods on a dead-end street. Off St parking, Residential area and Close to ALL amenities. Floor plan has 2 bdrms, 1 bath,kit/LR/dinArea at one end of the home--at the other end a mstr Bdrm+bath w/a separate entrance. *Tenant will provide a current credit report with their application *1 months rent and 1 months rent for security is required ($3,000 or $3,400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Village have any available units?
24 Village has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Village have?
Some of 24 Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Village currently offering any rent specials?
24 Village isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Village pet-friendly?
No, 24 Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Saugerties South.
Does 24 Village offer parking?
Yes, 24 Village does offer parking.
Does 24 Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Village have a pool?
No, 24 Village does not have a pool.
Does 24 Village have accessible units?
No, 24 Village does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Village have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Village does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Village have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Village does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Danbury, CTAlbany, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYPoughkeepsie, NYRensselaer, NYNew Windsor, NYWestmere, NYNew Paltz, NYMaybrook, NY
Voorheesville, NYGreen Island, NYFishkill, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYWalden, NYBeacon, NYSaugerties, NYKingston, NY
Catskill, NYHudson, NYNewburgh, NYLake Carmel, NYWoodbury, NYTroy, NYHighland Falls, NYMechanicstown, NYMiddletown, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Marist CollegeRensselaer Polytechnic Institute
The College of Saint RoseSchenectady County Community College
SUNY at Albany
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity