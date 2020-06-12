/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
14 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Round Lake, NY
Ellsworth Commons
2101 Ellsworth Blvd, Round Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1026 sqft
Ellsworth Commons apartment community in Malta, New York is a mixed-use development featuring ground floor retail, restaurants and service companies, and 312 luxury apartment units built on 10 acres of prime property.
Results within 5 miles of Round Lake
Grandeville at Malta
1 Landau Blvd, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1263 sqft
Brand new apartments with patios/balconies, walk-in closets and programmable thermostats. Residents enjoy an indoor pool and grilling station. Close to I-87. Relax with nature at nearby Shenantaha Creek Park during free time.
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Results within 10 miles of Round Lake
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1728 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
The Landings
1700 Lookout Ln, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,278
1171 sqft
Please call for current specials!!! Welcome to The Landings, the finest new Apartment Home community in the Capital District.
Hamlet at Saratoga Springs
56 Marion Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1244 sqft
Enjoy pet-friendly, maintenance-free luxury apartment living at The Hamlet at Saratoga Springs. Our 1, 2, 3 bedroom, penthouse, and live-work apartments feature high-end finishes, modern decor, balconies, spacious closets, and large windows.
Empire Run
130 Excelsior Ave, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,404
1250 sqft
Empire Run boasts downtown Saratoga Springs' most value inclusive, contemporary apartment lifestyle, with ease of access to well-known restaurants, shops, and nightlife.
Northside
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
15 VAN DORN ST
15 Van Dorn Street, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Incredible, fully furnished home with plenty of outdoor space in the heart of downtown Saratoga! Located in a quiet neighborhood, only a short walk to anywhere you like in town. This spacious home features 2 bedrooms, 2.
433 BROADWAY
433 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is truly a special opportunity to live in a spacious and bright penthouse apartment overlooking Caroline Street & Broadway in Saratoga Springs. The unit features two-bedrooms, two-baths, and a grand living area.
153 GRAND AV
153 Grand Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful, modern, large apartment with large yard, off street parking. A short walk to Broadway, shopping and everything that Saratoga Springs has to offer. Come take a look and make this wonderful apartment your new home!
26 MADISON AV
26 Madison Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
Located next to Fasig-Tipton and Racing Museum, lovely 2 story remodeled and upgraded home offers numerous comfort, two staircases and high end amenities throughout. Tranquil setting in the heart of Saratoga Springs. LA Owned.
38 HIGH ROCK AV
38 High Rock Avenue, Saratoga Springs, NY
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
What a way to spend Track Season, in the only building with exclusive amenities. With a club room, sky deck, grills and fire pit. You really get to experience all that a luxury building has to offer. Minutes to Broadway, and the Saratoga Race Course.
