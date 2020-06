Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage extra storage internet access

Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Be a part of history! North George Street Apartments provide family housing in a historic neighborhood setting in Rome. North George Street Apartments has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans available. Each apartment has abundant closet and storage space and cable ready. Enjoy classic architecture, beautifully landscaped grounds, off-street parking and many more amenities.



Features



1 Bedroom Apartments Available

2 Bedroom Apartments Available

3 Bedroom Apartments Available

Abundant Closet and Storage Space

Cable Ready

High Speed Internet



Community Features:

-Beautiful Landscaped Grounds

-Convenient Location in Neighborhood Setting

-Free Extra Storage Available

-Off-street Parking and Garages Available

-On Site Laundry or Washer/Dryer Hookups

-Secured Entry Doors



Pet Policy:

-No Pets



School District:

-Rome City School District



EHO







