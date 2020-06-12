/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:50 PM
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rome, NY
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
North George Street Apartments
804 North George Street, Rome, NY
2 Bedrooms
$825
Be a part of history! North George Street Apartments provide family housing in a historic neighborhood setting in Rome. North George Street Apartments has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans available.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Foxwood Apartments
8261 Bielby Rd, Rome, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Foxwood Townhouse Apartments is a quaint, private community with spacious two bedroom townhomes that offer a safe and peaceful atmosphere.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
Park Drive Manor I
430 Park Drive Manor 2, Rome, NY
2 Bedrooms
$591
315-336-5810 Basic rent for 2 Bedroom--$591.
Results within 10 miles of Rome
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
Deerfield Place
1 Patriot Circle, Utica, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1491 sqft
Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience.
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Marion Manor Estates
130 Marion Manor, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$713
Marion Manor Estates offers affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartments as well as our two bedroom townhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201
433 W Railroad St, Oneida, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1416 sqft
This brand new luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath residence features custom cabinets and granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in closet, and much much more.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
105 Pheasants Run Road
105 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
101 Pheasants Run Road
101 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
North Utica
1 Unit Available
1 Patriot Circle
1 Patriot Cir, Utica, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1346 sqft
Luxurious, maintenance free, family-friendly living at it's finest! Each unit boasts high-end finishes; modern kitchens with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, spa-inspired bathrooms, & private entry garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
1 Unit Available
135 Pheasants Run Road
135 Pheasants Run, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
-Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.