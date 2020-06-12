Apartment List
/
NY
/
rome
/
2 bedroom apartments
10 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rome, NY

North George Street Apartments
804 North George Street, Rome, NY
2 Bedrooms
$825
Be a part of history! North George Street Apartments provide family housing in a historic neighborhood setting in Rome. North George Street Apartments has 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with multiple floor plans available.

Foxwood Apartments
8261 Bielby Rd, Rome, NY
2 Bedrooms
$850
Foxwood Townhouse Apartments is a quaint, private community with spacious two bedroom townhomes that offer a safe and peaceful atmosphere.

Park Drive Manor I
430 Park Drive Manor 2, Rome, NY
2 Bedrooms
$591
315-336-5810 Basic rent for 2 Bedroom--$591.
Deerfield Place
1 Patriot Circle, Utica, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1491 sqft
Embrace the luxurious lifestyle you deserve in a community that offers supreme comfort and convenience.

Marion Manor Estates
130 Marion Manor, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$713
Marion Manor Estates offers affordable family living in our spacious one, two, and three bedroom garden style apartments as well as our two bedroom townhomes.

433 West Railroad Street Oneida - 201
433 W Railroad St, Oneida, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,222
1416 sqft
This brand new luxury 2 bedroom 2 bath residence features custom cabinets and granite counters tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk in closet, and much much more.

105 Pheasants Run Road
105 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.

101 Pheasants Run Road
101 Pheasant's Run, Clark Mills, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.

North Utica
1 Patriot Circle
1 Patriot Cir, Utica, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1346 sqft
Luxurious, maintenance free, family-friendly living at it's finest! Each unit boasts high-end finishes; modern kitchens with solid surface counters, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, spa-inspired bathrooms, & private entry garage.

135 Pheasants Run Road
135 Pheasants Run, Oneida County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
-Ready to downsize and put the worries of home ownership aside? Looking for a modern, quiet, and energy-efficient home? Look no further than Lewiston at Pheasant Run, the area's premier town home community.

