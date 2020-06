Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

In Rhinecliff on Hudson, this 2 BR first floor condo is charming & spacious with full laundry, a nice bath w/a tub/shower, a large EIK with a dishwasher, & an 11 x 19 LR. This condo is sited high with beautiful lawns & is just a short walk to Amtrak & the Hudson River. There's abundant parking, Rhinebeck Schools, baseboard hot water heat, & a storage alcove. New Burner & thermopane windows mean low heat bills. Move in and enjoy!