apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:30 PM
14 Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
24 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,147
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.
Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
8 Elm Court
8 Elm Court, Rensselaer, NY
1 Bedroom
$930
625 sqft
Looking to sublet my apartment in Capitol View for the remainder of my lease term (5 months). Capitol View is a great apartment community in the Albany area, located close to local companies (Regeneron) and major highways.
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
31 Units Available
Campus Area
Alexander at Patroon Creek
255 Patroon Creek Blvd, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,395
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location in the heart of Albany close to shopping and dining options. Spacious interiors with A/C, bathtubs, updated kitchens and additional renovations. Community features 24-hour gym, pool and media room.
Results within 10 miles of Rensselaer
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
22 Units Available
The Lofts at Harmony Mills
100 N Mohawk St, Cohoes, NY
Studio
$1,145
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1321 sqft
Overlooking the Mohawk River and just a short drive to Troy or Downtown Albany. High, lofted ceilings, eight-foot windows, and indoor parking and swimming. Stunning views and well-appointed, modern units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
8 Units Available
Waters View
100 Waters View Cir, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1314 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1665 sqft
Settle into the beauty of riverfront living where the Hudson and Mohawk Rivers meet in Cohoes, NY. Waters View Apartments offers serene beauty and rich outdoor recreation to balance your busy lifestyle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Mansions at Delmar Apartments
63 Mansion Blvd, Voorheesville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,274
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1375 sqft
Recently updated units with custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and faux wood flooring. Located just off Delaware Avenue near Bethlehem Central High School and Elm Avenue Town Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartments
200 Riverwalk Way, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,135
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1056 sqft
Enjoy sparkling river views from this lovely, well-maintained apartment community, in walking distance to Peebles Island State Park and miles of bike and walking trails in Cohoes, NY.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Shelter Cove Apartments
1 Sound Place, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,405
1121 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1728 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1882 sqft
Shelter Cove Apartments, located in the North Colonie School District of Cohoes, NY, is uniquely situated for easy commuting to any point between downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Rivers Edge
1100 Riverview Dr, Green Island, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,445
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1485 sqft
Residents of the River's Edge Apartments in Green Island, NY enjoy relaxed waterfront living with spectacular river views, walking distance to downtown Troy's vibrant riverfront district, and easy commuter access to downtown Albany and Saratoga
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
23 Units Available
SoHo
Hudson Square
1000 Hudson Square, Cohoes, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,330
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Hudson Square Apartment Community is everything you have come to expect from a Prime Companies property.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
176 Harvard Road
176 Harvard Road, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1650 sqft
Gorgeous, 2 bedroom (with additional office/gym/bedroom in the finished basement), 2.5 bath corner townhouse remodeled just last fall.
Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Harmony Hill
15 Harmony Hill Road, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
61 PARKER RD
61 Parker Road, Rensselaer County, NY
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
Fall in love with this 1750 Historic Farmhouse on 120 Beautiful and Peaceful Acres. This home boasts large rooms w/original wide Plank Flooring & Wood Beam Ceilings.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
40 SANTANONI DR
40 Santanoni Dr, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Beautiful new luxury apartment community- Maintenance free! Offering 1st Fl 1506 sqft Condo Style units available. Quartz/Granite, SS appliances, Ceramic Tile in bathrooms, Kitchen Cabinets with Crown Molding, spacious closest's, balconies.
