Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:54 AM

44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Rensselaer, NY

Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
27 Units Available
Oak Hill
6601 Oak Hill Cir, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1412 sqft
Oak Hill is a spacious community dedicated to comfort and convenience. Amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community is pet-friendly and has a fitness center.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
53 2nd Ave 2nd floor
53 2nd Ave, Rensselaer, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Unit 2nd floor Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom one bath Rensselaer!! - Property Id: 291450 Come check out this very spacious 3 bedroom one bath in a quiet neighborhood in Rensselaer, Water sewer and trash is included you pay heat and
Results within 1 mile of Rensselaer

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
31 PLAZA AV
31 Plaza Avenue, Rensselaer County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3 Level Townhome with plenty of space. Open floor plan with kitchen and dining area. 3 Bedrooms on 2nd floor. Basement has been finished for either an office or familyroom. Tons of storage, one car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Rensselaer

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sheridan Hollow
1 Unit Available
385 Orange St
385 Orange Street, Albany, NY
Nice Big 4 bedroom apartment 1st fl Section 8 DSS! - Property Id: 190073 Well Maintained upscale 4 Bedroom apartment 1st floor Specious and homely on a great block in the Heart if Albany. Make this your new home today.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Jermain Street
7 Jermain Street, Albany, NY
GORGEOUS 5 BR HOUSE w/ Washer Dryer - Gorgeous 5 BR house with Washer and Dryer in the unit, Huge bedrooms, small yard and parking avail June 15! (RLNE5833399)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
283 Delaware Ave 1
283 Delaware Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Large 3 bedroom - Property Id: 293118 Beautiful large three bedroom located in Albany. First floor unit with brand new finished hardwood floors and carpet. Great location to local bars and restaurants. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
467 Washington Ave
467 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
4 Bedroom Single Family House FOR RENT - 467 Washington Ave Albany, NY 12206 $1395.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
573 First St
573 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3BR Luxury Apartments in Troy - Property Id: 259654 Call/Text (518) 282 5625 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! 3 bedroom and 1 bath, full kitchen with eating area and laundry hookups.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Upper Washington Avenue
1 Unit Available
971 Washington Avenue
971 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
5 bedroom house with Den and 1.5 bathrooms available June 2020. - Gorgeous 5 bedroom House 1.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Melrose
1 Unit Available
113 Eileen Street
113 Eileen Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
3 bedroom/2 bathroom House Available June 1 - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house rental available June 1!! Updated kitchen, beautiful wood floors, patio and porch, updated kitchen, off street parking places and fenced yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
555 Myrtle Ave
555 Myrtle Avenue, Albany, NY
Available 06/15/20 Spacious Single Family House for Rent - Property Id: 17840 Stunning 4+ Bedroom House This house is close to it all... steps away from Albany Med, Albany Law, Phammacy and Washington Park.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Delaware Avenue
1 Unit Available
31 Fullerton ST
31 Fullerton Street, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1700 sqft
Amazing Single Family 3br Home -Next to Hospitals- - (RLNE5693467)

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Troy
1 Unit Available
571 First St
571 1st Street, Troy, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
NEW Luxury Apartment! HALF SECURITY! 3 Bedroom! - Property Id: 244424 NEW Apartments available today! These will not last for luxury apartments in South Troy! HALF SECURITY DEPOSIT for May move-ins! Reach out for Videos and a Virtual Showing! 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central Avenue
1 Unit Available
475 Washington Ave
475 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Check out this 3 bedroom near bus line! Fully Remodeled - 3 Bedroom apartment in a multifamily house in a great neighborhood. On bus Line. Plenty of on street parking.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
620 Clipper Road
620 Clapper Road, Albany County, NY
Available To Rent Monthly Or Weekly, Monthly Is Preferred. Available Memorial Day-June 30th: $10,000. July or August: $30,000. For A Weekly Rental June is Available For $2,500, July Or August Is Available For $7,000.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
263 Western Ave - 1
263 Western Ave, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
(1) 3BR apartments with 1 bathroom, 2 large living room and 1 kitchen; (2) Free washer/dryer; Quiet and safe place. (3) Monthly rent is $425 per person including utility. (4) Available to a group of 3 persons (5) No Pets Excellent Location.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
814 Lancaster St
814 Lancaster Street, Albany, NY
**Students** This is for 1 room in 4 bedroom home with other college students. Call or text Teasia at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour today before you miss the rare opportunity! 4 bedroom 2.5-bathroom beautiful single family home for rent.

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
441 Hamilton - 1
441 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1200 sqft
Video Link: https://youtu.be/NsmUS87UAso (1) Spacious 3-bedroom apartments, with 1 bathroom, 2 large living rooms, 1 dining room and 1 kitchen for each unit. Off-street parking available. (2) Washer/dryer inside the house; Quiet and safe place.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
201-209 13TH ST
201 13th St, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$895
Spacious 1st floor apartment with a ton of natural light. 3 Bed, 1 bath. Newer windows. washer and dryer hookups, back porch, private yard. Cats only

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
261 WHITEVIEW RD
261 Whiteview Road, Wynantskill, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Adorable single family home for rent with 3 bedrooms & 1 bath. Central air, washer & dryer in basement. Huge fenced yard for you puppies! Note: Showings are still been available per MLS rules.

Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
318 16TH ST
318 16th Street, Watervliet, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Large 3 bedrooms, 1 and 1/2 bath two floor apartment, nearly 2100 square feet. Offers spacious bedrooms, newer kitchen, lots of storage, & is close to highways

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
South Troy
1 Unit Available
8 Stow Avenue - 1
8 Stowe Avenue, Troy, NY
Newly Luxury Renovated Beautiful Spacious 4 Bedroom Apartment Call or text Teasia during normal business hours at 518-880-9688 to schedule a tour before you miss the rare opportunity! Newly renovated spacious 4 bedroom apartment in South Troy, 5

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
1067 Madison Avenue
1067 Madison Avenue, Albany, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1750 sqft
AVAILABLE ON AUGUST 1, 2020 One of the nicest student apartments in the city on Madison Avenue across the street from Market 32, Pharmacy & laundromat. Library, banking, eateries/pubs only 1 block away.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Pine Hills
1 Unit Available
517 Hamilton St 1
517 Hamilton St, Albany, NY
4 bedroom - Property Id: 207988 four bedroom located on the first floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Large living room with entryway/foyer. Bathroom has full bath, and vinyl flooring. Kitchen has dishwasher, pantry/closet, and gas stove.

