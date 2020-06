Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

An exception 2 story Cottage. Completely renovated, beautifully furnished and decorated. Every detail has been thought out. And of course perfectly fresh and clean!!! Owner will pay up to $1,500 of utilities per month. Beach pass included! Interior is 2,400 Sq. Ft. Just a little more than 2 miles to Dune Rd. and half of that to Main St.. July is RENTED August to LD is available.