Preston-Potter Hollow, NY
59 ENGLE RD
Last updated April 18 2020 at 10:43 PM

59 ENGLE RD

59 Engle Road · (518) 821-6029
Location

59 Engle Road, Preston-Potter Hollow, NY 12469

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Looking for a summer getaway? This is the perfect place and it even comes fully furnished. All utilities and lawn maintenance are also included, there is even high speed internet (hard to find in this area). Lease from May-October, the most beautiful time in Upstate. You can sit on the rocking chair front porch, soaking up the fresh air and enjoy watching the small farm across the street. Only 15 minutes to Windham Mountain, close to hiking trails, swimming holes, restaurants, wineries and breweries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 59 ENGLE RD have any available units?
59 ENGLE RD has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 59 ENGLE RD have?
Some of 59 ENGLE RD's amenities include patio / balcony, internet access, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 59 ENGLE RD currently offering any rent specials?
59 ENGLE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 59 ENGLE RD pet-friendly?
No, 59 ENGLE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Preston-Potter Hollow.
Does 59 ENGLE RD offer parking?
No, 59 ENGLE RD does not offer parking.
Does 59 ENGLE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 59 ENGLE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 59 ENGLE RD have a pool?
No, 59 ENGLE RD does not have a pool.
Does 59 ENGLE RD have accessible units?
No, 59 ENGLE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 59 ENGLE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 59 ENGLE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 59 ENGLE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 59 ENGLE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
