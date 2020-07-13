/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:08 AM
6 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Pomona, NY
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 06:41am
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:04am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.
Results within 10 miles of Pomona
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,420
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJ
Ossining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJSloatsburg, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYPaterson, NJBeacon, NYHawthorne, NJ