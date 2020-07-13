Apartment List
/
NY
/
pomona
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

35 Apartments for rent in Pomona, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pomona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ga... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
$
10 Units Available
The Henry Apartments
1 Crystal Hill Dr, Pomona, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,415
1289 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1467 sqft
On Rte. 202 adjacent to South Mountain County Park. Active residents enjoy the resort-style pool, modern fitness center, and indoor and outdoor basketball courts. Pet friendly units with hardwood floors and air conditioning.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8 East Court
8 East Ct, Pomona, NY
6 Bedrooms
$6,500
6537 sqft
One of a kind: Top of the Mountain! You have mountain views from every place in this house. Unique floor-plan includes master suite on first floor and master suite with huge bath and sitting area on entire second floor.
Results within 1 mile of Pomona

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
12 Charles Lane
12 Charles Lane, Mount Ivy, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,725
825 sqft
Check out this bright and spacious tradition style 1 bedroom condo with updated kitchen and bathroom, hardwood floors throughout, plenty of closet space, large master bedroom with walk in closet and private deck off the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Pomona
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Alister Nanuet
100 Avalon Gardens Dr. Burton Dr, Nanuet, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1308 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,073
1438 sqft
These pet-friendly apartments offer ample closet space, private balconies and plenty of space to spread out. Outdoor pool and grilling area included in the community. Near I-35 and a short drive to the Colorado River.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
47 Zugibe Court
47 Zugibe Court, West Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1350 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 2.1 bathroom townhome. Freshly painted, and ready to move right in. Granite countertops and updated kitchen. Full basement, finished with laundry.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19 Mile Road
19 Mile Rd, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$5,500
4369 sqft
Calling all privacy seekers.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
149 Treetop Circle
149 Treetop Circle, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1200 sqft
Awesome 2BR/2BA townhouse, fully furnished (or not, your choice) magnificently updated from top to bottom.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
10 Adams Lane
10 Adams Lane, Airmont, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
1726 sqft
A spacious colonial in a beautiful Cul De Sac in Airmont. Move right in to this lovely home and be minutes away from the thruway, shops, transportation and New Jersey border.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
11 E Mayer Drive
11 East Mayer Drive, Montebello, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,800
3202 sqft
Pretty Colonial on a stunning piece of private property with an in-ground pool located in the prestigious Montebello area in the very highly rated Suffern Schools. Step up to your Rocking chair slate front porch, sit and enjoy morning coffee.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
60 Halgren Crescent
60 Halgren Crescent, Haverstraw, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1380 sqft
Spacious Tri Level Townhome located right across from park/playground, New stone step entry includes 3 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:00am
1 Unit Available
12 Skyline Terrace
12 Skyline Terrace, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Great unit on quiet street. Clean. Outdoor space, New City Schools. Can Furnish

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
100 E Railroad Avenue
100 East Railroad Avenue, West Haverstraw, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
900 sqft
Light filled LARGE one bedroom apartment with hardwood flooring throughout, full bath with tub, big closets. Convenient location, plenty of off-street parking. Tenant pays electric and water. This is a 2nd floor apartment. NO PETS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
61 Parker Avenue
61 Parker Avenue, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1010 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 full bath cape on over 1/3 acre of level property. House features Central AC, gleaming hardwood floors and large eat in kitchen (just renovated 2017). Both full baths were also just renovated. Clarkstown South HS and Link Elementary.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
126 Rock Hill Road
126 Rock Hill Rd, Rockland County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1756 sqft
Lovely Splanch , features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat-in-kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors, large walk-in-pantry/storage closet, Basement is walkout with new carpeting, full size windows and opens to a large deck , shed walking distance to

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
75 Eagle Ridge Way
75 Eagle Ridge Way, New City, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1068 sqft
If you are looking for style and convenience look no further, this well maintained and updated end unit townhome is waiting for you. From the moment you enter you will find yourself in a very light, unit with an open floor plan and windows galore.
Results within 10 miles of Pomona
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
12 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,420
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Warren Hills
2 Gail Dr, Nyack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,740
601 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Warren Hills apartments also brings you the convenience of easy commuting in any direction.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Dakota Court
14 Dakota Court, Suffern, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2632 sqft
Prestigious Gated community in Ramapo Cirque offers views that are just breath taking on beuatufully landscaped setting. This community has so many amenities: there is so much to do.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
144 Railroad Avenue
144 Railroad Avenue, Pearl River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
750 sqft
Bright two-bedroom, one bath apartment on the second floor in a multi-family house. The kitchen and bathroom were renovated in 2019. Coin-operated laundry in the basement, room for storage, large private backyard. Private, off-street parking.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
302 Old Mill Road
302 Old Mill Road, Orange County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,600
700 sqft
Top floor End Unit Very large , open living room has refinished hardwood floors as well as sliding door to balcony and a beautiful wood burning fireplace.Nestled on the side of a hillside with great views is this one bedroom condo unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
707 Route 17
707 Route 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
900 sqft
TUXEDO! Bright and sunny second floor apartment with three bedroomS and easy access to public transportation. Located at the northern end of Tuxedo on pretty property with plenty of room for parking plus nice outdoor area.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2 Furphy Lane
2 Furphy Lane, Bardonia, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1386 sqft
MUST MAKE AN APPOINTMENT. CLEAN & CRISP - Find balance in this refreshing and beautifully renovated Colonial Cape.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
288 Ehrhardt Road
288 Ehrhardt Road, Pearl River, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,450
500 sqft
This Bright 2 room studio has it all, eat in kitchen, hardwood floors, walk-in closet, great location, patio to sit outside, 1 car garage parking w storage, and all utilities included. Must see, Close to town, shops, palisades Pkwy, train.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Pomona, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Pomona apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Pomona 1 BedroomsPomona 2 BedroomsPomona 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPomona 3 Bedrooms
Pomona Apartments with BalconyPomona Apartments with GaragePomona Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Pomona Apartments with ParkingPomona Apartments with PoolPomona Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYClifton, NJEnglewood, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJFair Lawn, NJBergenfield, NJ
Ossining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJSloatsburg, NYGreenwood Lake, NYHartsdale, NYPaterson, NJBeacon, NYHawthorne, NJ
Eastchester, NYPassaic, NJWoodland Park, NJMount Vernon, NYPeekskill, NYPompton Lakes, NJScarsdale, NYTotowa, NJGarfield, NJSuffern, NYMount Kisco, NYPearl River, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College