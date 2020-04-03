7730 S Main Street

Amenities

recently renovated clubhouse

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Thinking about moving to the country; but really don't want to stop working? Think about the Up and Coming Town of Pine Plains. Great things happen here, we even have a billboard that says that. Walk to the multi-use library and Community Center and the newly renovated Stissing Arts Center. Owner pays heat and electric hot water, tenant pays their electric, tenant pays $45+/- each period for water, landlord wants first and last month rental plus 1 month security, Property is ADA compliant, Multi room unit. Walk to beautiful town park with swimming lake and summer programs for adults and children too.