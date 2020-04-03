All apartments in Pine Plains
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:36 PM

7730 S Main Street

7730 S Main St · (914) 489-1625
Location

7730 S Main St, Pine Plains, NY 12567

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Studio · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Thinking about moving to the country; but really don't want to stop working? Think about the Up and Coming Town of Pine Plains. Great things happen here, we even have a billboard that says that. Walk to the multi-use library and Community Center and the newly renovated Stissing Arts Center. Owner pays heat and electric hot water, tenant pays their electric, tenant pays $45+/- each period for water, landlord wants first and last month rental plus 1 month security, Property is ADA compliant, Multi room unit. Walk to beautiful town park with swimming lake and summer programs for adults and children too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7730 S Main Street have any available units?
7730 S Main Street has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7730 S Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
7730 S Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7730 S Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 7730 S Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pine Plains.
Does 7730 S Main Street offer parking?
No, 7730 S Main Street does not offer parking.
Does 7730 S Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7730 S Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7730 S Main Street have a pool?
No, 7730 S Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 7730 S Main Street have accessible units?
No, 7730 S Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7730 S Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7730 S Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7730 S Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7730 S Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
