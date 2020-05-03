All apartments in Pamelia Center
26024 Liberty Ave
26024 Liberty Ave

26024 Liberty Avenue · (315) 681-4702
Location

26024 Liberty Avenue, Pamelia Center, NY 13601

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Looking for a Single Family Home in Watertown, well you've come to the right place. This single family home features 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, and a beautiful Master suite right off the Master bedroom. There's a small spare room that could be used for an office, craft room, workout room or even a spare bedroom. Plenty of storage space within the basement, a 2 car garage, and a huge yard for Spring, Summer and Fall festivities. Interested in a showing, call Forte Management Group today @ 315-767-5893.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

