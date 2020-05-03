26024 Liberty Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system gym on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage

Looking for a Single Family Home in Watertown, well you've come to the right place. This single family home features 3 bedrooms, 1 and a half baths, and a beautiful Master suite right off the Master bedroom. There's a small spare room that could be used for an office, craft room, workout room or even a spare bedroom. Plenty of storage space within the basement, a 2 car garage, and a huge yard for Spring, Summer and Fall festivities. Interested in a showing, call Forte Management Group today @ 315-767-5893.