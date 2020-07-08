All apartments in Otsego County
Find more places like 7673 New York 7.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Otsego County, NY
/
7673 New York 7
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:35 PM

7673 New York 7

7673 Main Street · (646) 506-9286
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7673 Main Street, Otsego County, NY 12116

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Maryland, NY is now available. It features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, with an attached garage at the end of a long driveway, a large front yard, an upgraded kitchen, window coverings, high ceilings, carpeted bedrooms, walk-in shower, a second story deck overlooking the beauiful enviornment, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/faqs.aspx

Prospective tenants to verify all information within this listing including, but not limited to, Bedrooms, Bathrooms, and Square Footage.

MOVE-IN SPECIAL!
Move in by July 31st - GET 2nd MONTH FREE!
*Advertised rental prices and promotion subject to change.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7673 New York 7 have any available units?
7673 New York 7 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7673 New York 7 have?
Some of 7673 New York 7's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7673 New York 7 currently offering any rent specials?
7673 New York 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7673 New York 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7673 New York 7 is pet friendly.
Does 7673 New York 7 offer parking?
Yes, 7673 New York 7 offers parking.
Does 7673 New York 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7673 New York 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7673 New York 7 have a pool?
No, 7673 New York 7 does not have a pool.
Does 7673 New York 7 have accessible units?
No, 7673 New York 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 7673 New York 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7673 New York 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7673 New York 7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7673 New York 7 does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 7673 New York 7?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Syracuse, NYSchenectady, NYUtica, NYBinghamton, NYVoorheesville, NY
Liberty, NYFayetteville, NYKingston, NYWalton, NY
Rotterdam, NYOneonta, NYRome, NYMonticello, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Le Moyne CollegeSchenectady County Community College
Syracuse UniversitySUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry
SUNY Polytechnic Institute
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity