Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance parking elevator clubhouse

Oliver Burleigh Apartments offers low income senior and disabled housing professionally managed by CRM Rental Management, Inc.



Features



1 & 2 Bedroom Apartments

24 Hour Emergency Maintenance

Abundant Closet Space

Affordable Electric Heat

Cable Ready

High Speed Internet

Most Apartments Have a Choice of a Balcony or Patio

Rent Based on Income

Utility Allowance to Help Pay Electric

Wall to Wall Carpeting

Community Features



Comfortable Community Room for Socializing

On Site Laundry Care Centers

Pull Cords in Each Apartment to Alert Neighbors of a Medical Emergency

Quiet Country Living with Lots of Gardening Opportunities

Smoke Free Property

Two Story Buildings with Elevators

Pet Policy



Pet Friendly



Community News



We are now a SMOKE-FREE Facility!



EHO Accepts Section 8.



