Home
/
Orange County, NY
/
2730 Route 208
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM
Find Out More
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2730 Route 208
2730 New York Highway 208
·
(888) 575-7507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
2730 New York Highway 208, Orange County, NY 12586
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 3 · Avail. now
$1,100
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
EXELLENT CONDITION
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 2730 Route 208 have any available units?
2730 Route 208 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
Is 2730 Route 208 currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Route 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Route 208 pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Route 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orange County
.
Does 2730 Route 208 offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Route 208 offers parking.
Does 2730 Route 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Route 208 have a pool?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Route 208 have accessible units?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Route 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Route 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have units with air conditioning.
