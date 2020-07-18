All apartments in Orange County
2730 Route 208.
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

2730 Route 208

2730 New York Highway 208 · (888) 575-7507
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2730 New York Highway 208, Orange County, NY 12586

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 840 sqft

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
EXELLENT CONDITION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2730 Route 208 have any available units?
2730 Route 208 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 2730 Route 208 currently offering any rent specials?
2730 Route 208 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 Route 208 pet-friendly?
No, 2730 Route 208 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange County.
Does 2730 Route 208 offer parking?
Yes, 2730 Route 208 offers parking.
Does 2730 Route 208 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 Route 208 have a pool?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have a pool.
Does 2730 Route 208 have accessible units?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 Route 208 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 Route 208 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 Route 208 does not have units with air conditioning.

