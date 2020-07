Amenities

parking recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Large Fully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit with large EIK. Upgraded energy star appliances. Tenant pays for utilities, 1 parking space provided with unit. Centrally local near all shops and transportation. Wonderful school district, this unit won t last all new everything. Move in ready June 2020....Use ShowingTime for private showings. Must wear gloves and masks, booties provided for showing.