Available AUGUST 1, 2020! 2 bedroom/2 full bath apartment in the 3 story North Syracuse Village Commons building. Enjoy this updated unit located on the 2nd floor featuring modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl tile flooring, and granite counters! In-unit laundry, off street parking, close proximity to shops and restaurants. Basic cable and internet included. Non smoking. Openings in this building are few and far between- DON'T WAIT! Sorry, absolutely no pets!