/
/
/
luxury apartments
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:03 AM
20 Luxury Apartments for rent in North New Hyde Park, NY
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Contact for Availability
North New Hyde Park
6000 Royal Court
6000 Royal Ct, North New Hyde Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its best in this corner 2 bed, 2.5 bathroom residence with a den.
Results within 5 miles of North New Hyde Park
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Mineola
133 Lincoln Avenue
133 Lincoln Avenue, Mineola, NY
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
new kitchen and baths, freshly painted, 2 bedrooms
1 of 8
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Garden City
25 Hilton Avenue
25 Hilton Avenue, Garden City, NY
6 Bedrooms
$15,999
Magnificently Restored To It's Original Taste of Elegant s-2019, Calcutta Marble Entry With Sweeping Staircase. Formal Living Rm/Fpl. & Dining. Custom Kitchen Center Isle High End Appl's. Butler's Pantry W/Sub-Zero Refrig /Freezer & Your-Wine Refrig.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
75 Bacon Road
75 Bacon Road, Old Westbury, NY
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
9000 sqft
Set Behind Gated Entry on 4 quiet acres w IG Pool,this Magnificent 9yr old Estate Offers Unparalleled Luxury, Spacious Formal Rms w Fireplaces, w Fabulous Chef's Kitchen opens to large Den,1st Flr MasterSuite & Second Floor Jr Master plus 4/5
1 of 15
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Plandome Manor
24 Gristmill Lane
24 Gristmill Road, Plandome Manor, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
8000 sqft
Set on over an acre of lush waterfront property,this FULLY FURNISHED 8000 sq ft.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Kensington
2 Arleigh Road
2 Arleigh Road, Kensington, NY
6 Bedrooms
$10,000
4500 sqft
Stunning Gracious Center Hall Colonial w/ Circular Driveway located in the exclusive Village of Kensington w/ Private Police.
1 of 4
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Bayside
21540 27th Ave
215-40 27th Avenue, Queens, NY
7 Bedrooms
Ask
8 Bedrooms
$48,000
13000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21540 27th Ave in Queens. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of North New Hyde Park
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
31 Cornwall Lane
31 Cornwall Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$13,500
5000 sqft
Great opportunity to rent and enjoy this beautiful furnished or unfurnished 6 Bedroom 4 bath home on one acre+. Only a 35 minute commute to NYC via LIRR. One year rental is $12,500 monthly. Short term rental is $13,500 monthly.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
West End
57 Oregon Street
57 Oregon Street, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
Absolute Pristine August Summer Rental Located In The Desirable West End. 2nd Fl: Spectacular Open Layout W/ Sliders To Deck, Gorgeous Kitchen W/ SS Appliance, Granite Island & Countertops, Powder Rm, Master Bdr Ensuite W/ Large Walk In Closet.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flushing
42-98 Saull Street 2nd fl
42-98 Saull Street, Queens, NY
2 Bedrooms
$21,500
1100 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Saull Street, 2nd fl with 2 car garage - Property Id: 313606 Beautiful recently renovated 2BR , 1 bath.apartment located in a two family semi attached house, 2nd fl.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
12 Hicks Lane
12 Hicks Ln, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$75,000
5997 sqft
Extraordinary 2.6 Acre Waterfront Estate With Deep-Water Dock And Sandy Beach. Main House Has 6 Brs & 5.5 Baths, Sprawling Loggia & Upper Balcony To Enjoy Western Sunsets And Nyc Skyline Views. 4 Car Garage W/2 Br Guest Quarters.
1 of 23
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
2 Old Wagon Lane
2 Old Wagon Lane, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$20,000
6500 sqft
Old Westbury. Pristine Colonial Set On Over 4 Flat & Serene Acres. Custom Designed Home w/ Large Principal Rooms & Built w/ Sharp Attention To Details. New Modern Large Pool House W/Kitchen, Bath, & Gas Fireplace.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Old Westbury
242 Store Hill Road
242 Store Hill Road, Old Westbury, NY
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5800 sqft
Huge house in a very private setting.Away from all and yet close to shopping and restaurants. New baths.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Kings Point
6 Tideway Street
6 Tideway Street, Kings Point, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
Sprawling Contemporary Ranch On A Quiet & Prestigious Tree-Lined St. in the Village of KP. 5 Bedrooms and 4.5 Baths. Sunny & Open Floor Plan. Perfect For Entertaining.
1 of 5
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Westholme North
238 W Market St
238 West Market Street, Long Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
$12,000
3 rooms June 15- September 7th summer rental.Eat in kitchen,hardwood floors,huge deck. Located on one way tree lined street,near all-,shopping, LIRR, cafes and restaurants,few blocks to the boardwalk and beach.
1 of 21
Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Hillcrest
65-15 172nd Street
65-15 172nd Street, Queens, NY
5 Bedrooms
$11,500
3000 sqft
Huge, beautiful and very well maintained large family house. This house is a beauty with additional finished basement floor space suitable for versatile use. Two extra large crystal chandelier with changeable heights adorn the dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated February 28 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West End
75 Pennsylvania Ave
75 Pennsylvania Avenue, Long Beach, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
Best Location!! Close to Beach, Shopping & Restaurants, West End, Wide Block, 4Bedroom, 1.5Bath, W/D, Sunroom, AC, Large Front Patio, Pet Friendly. Perfect Maintenance Free Summer Getaway!
1 of 18
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Sands Point
4 Sterling Ln
4 Sterling Lane, Sands Point, NY
6 Bedrooms
$16,000
A Crown Jewel In Harriman Estates,Truly Exquisite John Keane-Built Custom French Manor Home On 2.18 Lush Acres, Set High W/Pool &Beautiful Gardens.
1 of 27
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day camps, country
1 of 28
Last updated July 11 at 01:57am
1 Unit Available
East Atlantic Beach
1347 Park Street
1347 Park Street, East Atlantic Beach, NY
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Absolutely Magnificent Summer Rental From August 1st - 30th!!!!! Custom Stone Beach Home On Stunning Large Property In the Atlantic Beach Estates. This 5 Bedroom 3.
Similar Pages
North New Hyde Park 2 BedroomsNorth New Hyde Park 3 BedroomsNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with BalconyNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Garage
North New Hyde Park Apartments with GymNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth New Hyde Park Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYStamford, CTYonkers, NYNew Rochelle, NYWhite Plains, NYEnglewood, NJFort Lee, NJEdgewater, NJGlen Cove, NY
Hempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NYValley Stream, NYLong Beach, NYHuntington Station, NYGarden City, NYManorhaven, NYUniondale, NYAlbertson, NYPort Washington, NYNorth Hills, NY