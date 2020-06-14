10 Apartments for rent in Niskayuna, NY with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Northside
13 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,436
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
Results within 5 miles of Niskayuna
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,365
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
Results within 10 miles of Niskayuna
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
599 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,092
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
7 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,515
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,809
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 6 at 06:10pm
Campus Area
4 Units Available
Auden Albany
1385 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
938 sqft
Off-Campus housing located just one block away from SUNY Albany, Auden Albany provides students with newly renovated and fully furnished residences and access to a diverse range of modern amenities.

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7 TAYMOR TR
7 Taymor Trail, Saratoga County, NY
Studio
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$28,500
Stunning home with exterior stone facade on front of home, offering seven bedrooms, all designed as suites with full bath attached, incredible gourmet kitchen with open floor plan to 20' ceiling height with stone fireplace in great room, breakfast

1 of 6

Last updated April 9 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
15 Harmony Hill
15 Harmony Hill Road, Westmere, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,160
625 sqft
1 bedroom apartment to be available March 1st for subleasing at Harmony Hill Apartments in Albany, NY.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Niskayuna, NY

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Niskayuna renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

