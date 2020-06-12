/
2 bedroom apartments
25 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niskayuna, NY
7 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
2475 Brookshire Drive, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
875 sqft
The Tall Oaks Apartment Community offers maintenance-free living in one and two-bedroom apartments situated on thirteen acres of manicured grounds and located in the Niskayuna School District.
Northside
12 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Results within 5 miles of Niskayuna
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1319 Union St D
1319 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Comfortable 2 bedroom in great area - Property Id: 296758 Great Location! Off street parking! Available now is a clean, spacious 2 bedroom apartment. Heat and hot water included. Tons of storage space.
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
550 Sir Benjamin Way
550 Sir Benjamin Way, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Available 07/01/20 TWO Bedroom on First Floor - Property Id: 284752 Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 550 SIR BENJAMIN WAY #1-SCHENECTADY School District:..... SCHENECTADY Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:.........
Woodlawn
1 Unit Available
4326 Angela Court #4
4326 Angela Court, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
ONE BEDROOM (Second Floor) - Property Id: 269349 WE ARE CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHOW THIS APARTMENT DUE TO COVID-19 UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Monthly Rent:...... $1050 Town:................... 4326 ANGELA COURT #4-SCHENECTADY School District:.....
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
1 Unit Available
21 ASHDOWN RD
21 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
15 ASHDOWN RD
15 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1000 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
1911 HAMBURG ST
1911 Hamburg Street, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
Light and Bright 1st floor Unit'. 2 Bedrooms plus Den, LR and DR - all w/Wall to Wall Carpeting. Modern Kitchen and Bath (w/Tub Surround for Shower) - Both with Vinyl Flooring. Kitchen includes Refrigerator, Range w/Oven.
1 Unit Available
1952 Curry Road- Unit 24
1952 Curry Road, Rotterdam, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
800 sqft
Spacious second floor, two bedroom, one bathroom apartment for rent in Rotterdam.
Stockade
1 Unit Available
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
19 ASHDOWN RD
19 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
950 sqft
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
1 Unit Available
17 ASHDOWN RD
17 Ashdown Road, Saratoga County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
Ideally located in a peaceful, country setting, this bright & spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath rental is available for immediate occupancy.
Hamilton Hill and Vale
1 Unit Available
10 SWAN ST
10 Swan St, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
Beautiful remodeled apartments with hardwood floors, fresh paint and new kitchen appliances. Formal living and dining room with plenty of natural lighting. Easy to show.
Union Street
1 Unit Available
1238 Union St 5
1238 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Beautiful brand new 3rd floor apartment! - Property Id: 221917 Beautiful apartment on 3rd floor~ washer and dryer in unit! Lots of natural light! Good credit a must! Dont miss! 5183907059 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
3 DEERPATH DR
3 Deer Path Dr, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
This 2 large bedroom residential duplex is located in a quiet subdivision, Pine Ridge area. Convenient to major highways, shopping and schools. Wonderful natural light throughout. Huge deck off the kitchen. Large back yard with privacy fence.
Results within 10 miles of Niskayuna
9 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
17 Units Available
Fox Run
100 Foxwood Dr, Cohoes, NY
2 Bedrooms
$935
896 sqft
Country Resort Living with City Convenience! Nestled in over fifty forested acres with a spring fed fountain pond, Fox Run is quiet, affordable and just minutes from the I-87 Northway.
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
25 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
1 Unit Available
1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE
1949 Western Avenue, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
TWO BEDROOM(Second Floor & 55+ Living) - Property Id: 272742 Monthly Rent:...... $1150 Town:................... 1949 WESTERN AVENUE #404-WESTMERE School District:..... GUILDERLAND Bedrooms:............ 2 Rental Type:......... 4 PLEX Date Available:.
