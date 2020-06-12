/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Niskayuna, NY
Northside
12 Units Available
Iroquois Village
9 Alvino Way, Suite 100, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1413 sqft
Life at Iroqouis Village combined modern convenience stunning amenities in a tranquil setting.
3 Units Available
Willowbrook Terrace
104 Connor Ct, Niskayuna, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
923 sqft
Pet-friendly, spacious apartment homes feature hardwood floors, dishwashers, private balconies or patios, and vaulted ceilings. Amenities include garage parking, and convenience to downtown Albany and Saratoga Springs.
Results within 5 miles of Niskayuna
Downtown Schenectady
18 Units Available
Electric City Apartments
236 State Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1254 sqft
This luxurious, contemporary, pet-friendly apartment community features studio, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments with a rooftop common area overlooking the city.
1 Unit Available
39 Washington Avenue
39 Washington Avenue, Scotia, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,350
948 sqft
Located in the Village of Pleasantville just 30 miles north of Manhattan & 1 block from Metro North, 39 Washington features BRAND NEW NEVER LIVED IN luxury units w/ open floor plan, oversized windows, high ceilings w/ LED ceiling lights, living
Stockade
1 Unit Available
108 UNION ST
108 Union Street, Schenectady, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Welcome to 108 Union, the former Schenectady Courthouse, beautifully restored and renovated into luxury apartments with modern amenities, located in the Historic Stockade neighborhood.
Results within 10 miles of Niskayuna
35 Units Available
Heritage Village Apartments
101 Steuben Dr, Westmere, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,259
1113 sqft
Sitituated on 45 beautifully landscaped acres in a peaceful wooded setting, Heritage Village provides the perfect location with all of the amenities you expect.
8 Units Available
Schuyler Commons
1 Broom Shop Ln, Albany County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1231 sqft
Latham's newest Apartment Community invites you to come to see what we have to offer. With smart integration and unparalleled access to all of the best entertainment, shopping and dining in the Capital Region.
3 Units Available
Parkside Village
572 Russell Road, Albany, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1501 sqft
Parkside Village is a luxury condo apartment community in Bethlehem NY, conveniently situated between Guilderland and Delmar and just minutes from Downtown Albany, the Northway, I-87 and I-90.
26 Units Available
London Square
701 London Square Dr, Ballston Spa, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
915 sqft
QUIET ELEGANCE & DISTINCTIVE CHARM OF OLD ENGLAND Towering pines and acres of lush landscaping welcome you to the gracious country life of London Square & Blue Spruce.
