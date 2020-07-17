All apartments in Niagara Falls
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

615 3rd St REAR

615 3rd Street · (716) 579-8618
Location

615 3rd Street, Niagara Falls, NY 14301
East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit REAR · Avail. now

$350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
GREAT 1 BEDROOM ACROSS FROM THE AQUARIUM - Property Id: 227547

DO NOT APPLY ONLINE.
Thank you very much for reaching out to us at Good Living Property Management LLC for your housing needs. We will be showing this property on Tuesdays. Due to Covid-19, we are not conducting any walkthroughs without requirements being met 1st. In order to join the tour, all requirements must be sent through email by Monday morning.

Requirements:

2 Valid landlord reference (name, number, office address)
3 months of Income verification (must make 2.5 times the rent to qualify)
Credit Check (provided by you, Credit Karma ok)

Please blur out any personal info such as DOB and SSN.
We look forward to seeing you, have a blessed day, and stay safe!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/615-3rd-st-niagara-falls-ny-unit-rear/227547
Property Id 227547

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5951493)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

