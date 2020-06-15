All apartments in Morrisville
Morrisville Apartments

29 Main Street · (315) 815-5015
Location

29 Main Street, Morrisville, NY 13408

Price and availability

Amenities

24hr maintenance
parking
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
Morrisville Apartments is professionally managed by CRM Rental Management, Inc. Centrally located so you have access to all amenities that Morrisville has to offer! We have 1 bedroom units with water included! Income limits do apply and we also accept Section 8 Housing Vouchers. We are located right in the heart of Morrisville so you would be within walking distance to all that the city has to offer! Also, Morrisville is located within close proximity of area

1 bedroom apartments are available for lease! You will have off street parking,
new carpeting, 24 hour emergency maintenance and much more!

You may also visit our website for further details, www.morrisvilleapts.com. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE2835918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morrisville Apartments have any available units?
Morrisville Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Morrisville, NY.
What amenities does Morrisville Apartments have?
Some of Morrisville Apartments's amenities include 24hr maintenance, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morrisville Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Morrisville Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morrisville Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Morrisville Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morrisville.
Does Morrisville Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Morrisville Apartments does offer parking.
Does Morrisville Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Morrisville Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Morrisville Apartments have a pool?
No, Morrisville Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Morrisville Apartments have accessible units?
No, Morrisville Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Morrisville Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Morrisville Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Morrisville Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Morrisville Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
