Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Liverpool renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >



Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Liverpool
1 Unit Available
902 Tulip St 2
902 Tulip St, Liverpool, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1000 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165 Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino) 2 bedroom $1275/month Heat and water included Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Liverpool




Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Canal Crossing Apartments
130 Saddlestone Pl, Camillus, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,310
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1113 sqft
Camillus' newest apartments in Township 5 boast high-end interiors, upscale amenities. A state-of-the-art gym, granite countertops, and community social spaces and private outdoor spaces. Close to major roadways NYS Thruway/I-90, Route 695 and Route 5.



Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Far West Side
1 Unit Available
431 Tompkins Street - 1
431 Tompkins St, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$795
575 sqft
Available 9/1/20. Completely renovated studio/ 1BR, hardwood floors everywhere, newer roof, on-site laundry. Comes with a parking spot.



Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Westside
1 Unit Available
1067 West Genesee Street - 1
1067 West Genesee Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
First floor apartment built in the 1900's.
Results within 10 miles of Liverpool




Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Camillus
12 Units Available
Steeplechase at Weatheridge
5625 W Genesee St, Camillus, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,030
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1060 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments convenient to I-90 and I-81 near Syracuse. Interiors feature wood-burning fireplace and walk-in closets. Amenities include fitness center, parking garage, concierge service and nearby trails. Swimming pool.




Last updated April 21 at 05:24pm
Near Northeast
1 Unit Available
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.



Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
333 Ashdale Ave
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
333 Ashdale Ave Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath Eastwood Ranch - Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.



Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Salt Springs
1 Unit Available
248 Bruce Street
248 Bruce Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1344 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath charming house in meadowbrook - Property Id: 294235 Charming home located in the fine residential neighborhood of Meadowbrook. Lovely front lawn with mature shade tree. Entire house freshly painted. Hardwood floors newly refinished.



Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Near Eastside
1 Unit Available
424 Columbus Avenue - 3
424 Columbus Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$650
700 sqft
Nice 2nd floor 1 bedroom apartment. Hard wood floors, eat in kitchen, small living room, bedroom and bathroom. Close to SU, Westcott Street, Parks and more. Rent is $650.00 plus Deposit of $650.00 to move in. Cute place.



Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Meadowbrook
1 Unit Available
121 Doll Parkway - A
121 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry - Call/Text 315-217-1244 LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House -



Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit



Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
317 Mosley Drive
317 Mosley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area.



Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Lincoln Hill
1 Unit Available
1658 James Street
1658 James Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
Gorgeous two bedroom apartment on the second floor. Kitchen is newer with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom is spacious with walk-in closet. Hardwood floors throughout the main floor.



Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
122 Redfield Place
122 Redfield Place, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3209 sqft
Furnished three bedrooms, one bathroom. Hardwood floor throughout. 0.5 mile from SU main campus. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Westcott St. Minutes away from Downtown, I-81 and I-690, Destiny USA mall, etc.



Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
Westcott
1 Unit Available
701 Ackerman Avenue - 10
701 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
SU Students, 5-6 Bedroom Upper flat,, with everything included, utilities, wifi, laundry, common areas, large bedrooms, shared bathrooms, floor 2 has 6 bedrooms and 2 baths, Fall of 2020 renting by the floor, so if you have a group of friends ready
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Liverpool, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Liverpool renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

