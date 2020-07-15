Apartment List
38 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Liverpool, NY

13 Units Available
Woodland Acres Townhomes
3788 Timber Trl, Liverpool, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1395 sqft
Contemporary townhomes featuring central air conditioning, walk-in closets, vinyl flooring, stainless steel appliances, and in-unit washers and dryers. Just a short drive from the Walmart Supercenter and Marketfair North. Pool, gym, and business center.
1 Unit Available
108 Parker Avenue
108 Parker Avenue, Onondaga County, NY
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550 Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 Unit Available
Galeville
113 Viking Place
113 Viking Place, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1248 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!  CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!  CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Liverpool, NY is now available.
1 Unit Available
Far West Side
901 Milton Ave 3
901 Milton Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 08/01/20 3Bed 2Bath - Property Id: 185965 Please email JVCrentals@gmail.com Unit #3 Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath unit with several recent renovations with new paint & bathrooms, new flooring, light fixtures and more.

1 Unit Available
Washington Square
2418 Lodi Street 1
2418 Lodi Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
850 sqft
Unit 1 Available 08/01/20 (NO PETS & NO SMOKING) 2418 Lodi Street Unit #1 - Property Id: 225108 APARTMENT IS ONLY SHOWN ON A WEEKEND NEXT OPEN HOUSE DATE: PLEASE EMAIL TURBO-TENANT'S PRESCREENER QUESTIONNAIRE IF YOU ARE INTERESTED IN TRYING TO

1 Unit Available
4256 Fay Road
4256 Fay Road, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1793 sqft
Delayed showing till the Saturday the 27th. Sorry for the inconvenience, owners are moving out Thursday and need time. Beautiful Cape Code, almost 1800 sq ft. Most of home has been remodeled. Animals will be considered per prospective tenant.
1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..

1 Unit Available
Brighton
114 Fage Avenue - 1
114 Fage Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1005 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath property. New flooring, bathroom, kitchen, freshly painted. Very spacious with a large kitchen and dining area. All new kitchen appliances as well.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
116 Trinity Place
116 Trinity Place, Syracuse, NY
116 Trinity Place Available 08/01/20 116 Trinity Place, Univeristy Area, 4 Bedroom Single Family House - 4 Bedroom, 1 1/2 baths single family home, kitchen with gas stove, living room with fireplace, tenant reimburses landlord for water.

1 Unit Available
5507 Fortuna Parkway
5507 Fortuna Parkway, Onondaga County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1572 sqft
Ready for You! 3 bedroom, 2 full bath with attached garage, split level ranch in Clay/Cicero close to shopping and very walkable! Solid surface floors downstairs with all-new carpets throughout bedrooms...

1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
155 Xavier Woods
155 Xavier Circle, Syracuse, NY
Contemporary Custom Built Energy Efficient homes Minutes from downtown & University - This is a magnificent custom built Contemporary. The first floor has in-floor heating as well as a heated garage floor.

1 Unit Available
Outer Comstock
144 Ruth Ave
144 Ruth Avenue, Syracuse, NY
Beautiful single family home with 4 bedrooms available, each room complete with full/queen bed and dresser. Basic cable and internet included with off street parking and free laundry onsite. Close to campus, and on bus route.

1 Unit Available
Eastside
99 Roycroft Road
99 Roycroft Road, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1160 sqft
Available August 1, wonderfully maintained 3 bedroom ranch on Dewitt / Syracuse border. Quiet street, steps from LeMoyne College and perfect for those in the PA or nursing program. Hardwoods throughout, large master with 1/2 bath.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.

1 Unit Available
Brighton
127 Wiman Avenue
127 Wiman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1194 sqft
This single-family home is located at 127 Wiman Ave, Syracuse, NY. 127 Wiman Ave is in the Brighton neighborhood in Syracuse, NY and in ZIP code 13205. This property has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,194 sqft of floor space.

1 Unit Available
Westcott
103 1/2 Victoria Place
103 1/2 Victoria Pl, Syracuse, NY
What a great rental find in this 4 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse, located in the heart of the Westcott Street Shopping District.

1 Unit Available
217 Cooper Lane
217 Cooper Lane, Onondaga County, NY
Very spacious 4 BR, 2 bath ranch style house in sought after Dewitt Hills neighborhood. Nice kitchen with extensive eat-in area with bay window. New stove and refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
Brighton
200 West Borden Avenue - 2
200 West Borden Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 200 West Borden Avenue - 2 in Syracuse. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
Westcott
131-131 Dell Street - 131 Dell
131 Dell Street, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1114 sqft
Includes utilities- one price and youre covered! Recently renovated and upgraded. 3 Bedrooms close to everything! Most convenient location! 3 BR unit at corner of Westcott and Dell Street.

1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1016-1018 Lancaster Ave - 1
1016 Lancaster Ave, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom apartment ,1 bathroom, parking available,Syracuse university area 1016 Lancaster Ave - 1, Syracuse, NY, 13210 $1100 per month Available now 3 beds, 1 full bath 1190 sq. ft. Rooms and Interior . Family room . Dining room .

1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1020 Westcott Street
1020 Westcott Street, Syracuse, NY
Great Single family home for rent in the University area! 5 bedrooms & 2 fulls baths, plus on-site Laundry. Hardwood floors throughout; newer appliances & windows. Covered front porch. Available August 1st.

1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
822 Westcott Street - 1
822 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
FULLY FURNISHED INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES. 4 Bedroom 2 Bath right on the student bus line. Coin op laundry on site. One- semester and 10 month leases also available! Ideally located on Westcott Street. Close to Campus and to bus stops.

1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1000 Ackerman Ave
1000 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
Awesome Syracuse University 4 Bedroom Apartment. Close to Campus on Ackerman Av. Responsible landlord with many nearby properties and professional local management.

1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
106 Doll Parkway
106 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224 Lemoyne - 5 Bedroom - Everything Included - Beautiful House - One Block From Campus! Call -Text 315-430-9224

July 2020 Liverpool Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Liverpool Rent Report. Liverpool rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Liverpool rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

Liverpool rents held steady over the past month

Liverpool rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down moderately by 1.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Liverpool stand at $742 for a one-bedroom apartment and $937 for a two-bedroom. Liverpool's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Liverpool rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Liverpool, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Liverpool is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Liverpool's median two-bedroom rent of $937 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Liverpool fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Liverpool than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Liverpool.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

