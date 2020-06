Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Newly remodeled 2 Bedroom Liverpool $1275 - Property Id: 248165



Village Home Apartments (Dan Canino)

2 bedroom

$1275/month

Heat and water included



Fully renovated and updated 2 bedroom apartment with a closed in balcony.



Full kitchen with an island and stainless appliances



2 large bedrooms with new carpet



Brand new hardwood floors



This beautiful 2 bedroom apartment is located in the wonderful village of Liverpool. Walking distance to the shops restaurants and park in the village.



Extremely close to all major highways (81, 690, 90)



Comes with private storage room in the basement



Laundry room in the basement



Off street parking in the rear of building



Building is secured with coded entry



Please call for more info and to set up a tour

315-882-6326

No Dogs Allowed



