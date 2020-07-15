All apartments in Liberty
395 N Main st
395 N Main st

395 North Main Street · (845) 428-9014
Location

395 North Main Street, Liberty, NY 12754

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1375 · Avail. now

$1,375

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom Duplex in Liberty - Property Id: 153162

Nice large 3 bedroom duplex available for rent in Liberty. New floors, Freshly painted. New Stainless steel oven. Must see! Large rooms, large living room area. Both upstairs and downstairs appartments available for rent. Each apartment has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Tenant pays for electric, oil, and propane.
Landlord pays for - water, sewer, and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153162
Property Id 153162

(RLNE5892651)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Interested in 395 N Main st?
