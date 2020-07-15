395 N Main st

Amenities
Nice 3 Bedroom Duplex in Liberty - Property Id: 153162
Nice large 3 bedroom duplex available for rent in Liberty. New floors, Freshly painted. New Stainless steel oven. Must see! Large rooms, large living room area. Both upstairs and downstairs appartments available for rent. Each apartment has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Tenant pays for electric, oil, and propane.
Landlord pays for - water, sewer, and trash.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/153162
