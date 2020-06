Amenities

Completely renovated 2nd floor 1- bedroom apartment! Conveniently located between Uptown Kingston and the Downtown waterfront with ample off-street parking. This beautifully managed building has only 3 other apartments with all great tenants. There is a large open living/dining room with a sliding door out to an amazing covered porch area(great for 3 season outdoor dining). Open concept with lots of built-ins and a large bedroom. This unit has its own private exterior entrance with a small deck. Only serious, well qualified tenants considered, must fill out a complete application with credit report and background check.