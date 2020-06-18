All apartments in Kingston
Kingston, NY
35 Grove Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

35 Grove Street

35 Grove Street · No Longer Available
Location

35 Grove Street, Kingston, NY 12401

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Unbelievable location just a short walk to the Kingston waterfront. Dubbed the new "Brooklyn North", Kingston has had quite some attention on itself. And, rightfully so. Welcome to Kingston's Historic Rondout! The first floor has been completely remodeled, while leaving the 19th century charm. The first floor unit features a large open living room with original brick accents, a bright sun-room, a remodeled galley kitchen, a sprawling master bedroom with an unbelievable original detailed ceiling and ample closets, office/2nd bedroom, and one renovated full bathroom in a 2-family house. Tenants pay for Electric/Heat (Natural Gas)/Hot Water and Cable/WiFi. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Snow removal included with rent. Application, credit/background check, references required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Grove Street have any available units?
35 Grove Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingston, NY.
Is 35 Grove Street currently offering any rent specials?
35 Grove Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Grove Street pet-friendly?
No, 35 Grove Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 35 Grove Street offer parking?
No, 35 Grove Street does not offer parking.
Does 35 Grove Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Grove Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Grove Street have a pool?
No, 35 Grove Street does not have a pool.
Does 35 Grove Street have accessible units?
No, 35 Grove Street does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Grove Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Grove Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Grove Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Grove Street does not have units with air conditioning.
