35 Grove Street

Amenities

recently renovated internet access

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Unbelievable location just a short walk to the Kingston waterfront. Dubbed the new "Brooklyn North", Kingston has had quite some attention on itself. And, rightfully so. Welcome to Kingston's Historic Rondout! The first floor has been completely remodeled, while leaving the 19th century charm. The first floor unit features a large open living room with original brick accents, a bright sun-room, a remodeled galley kitchen, a sprawling master bedroom with an unbelievable original detailed ceiling and ample closets, office/2nd bedroom, and one renovated full bathroom in a 2-family house. Tenants pay for Electric/Heat (Natural Gas)/Hot Water and Cable/WiFi. Water/Sewer/Garbage/Snow removal included with rent. Application, credit/background check, references required.