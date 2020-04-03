219 E Union Street

Amenities

Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors. The ground floor offers an inviting dining room, galley kitchen, storage room and full bath. Located on the second floor is a spacious a bedroom with access to covered porch and expansive fenced in back yard, large bright living room with access to the front porch, where you can take in the beautiful views of the Rondout Creek and the Hudson River. The stairs leading to the third floor are original to the home and lead you to another bright a living room, the 2nd bedroom and an additional full bath. The house is convenient to shopping, dining, Kingston Point Beach and Hasbrouck Park, and the historic Rondout waterfront. Ten minutes from Exit 19 on the NYS Thruway, and within two hour drive to NYC.