Kingston, NY
219 E Union Street
219 East Union Street · (845) 338-5252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

219 East Union Street, Kingston, NY 12401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Welcome to historic Ponckhockie, the new hipster destination on the Rondout waterfront. This 1850 home constructed of brick and bluestone features the original wide plank flooring on both the second and third floors. The ground floor offers an inviting dining room, galley kitchen, storage room and full bath. Located on the second floor is a spacious a bedroom with access to covered porch and expansive fenced in back yard, large bright living room with access to the front porch, where you can take in the beautiful views of the Rondout Creek and the Hudson River. The stairs leading to the third floor are original to the home and lead you to another bright a living room, the 2nd bedroom and an additional full bath. The house is convenient to shopping, dining, Kingston Point Beach and Hasbrouck Park, and the historic Rondout waterfront. Ten minutes from Exit 19 on the NYS Thruway, and within two hour drive to NYC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 E Union Street have any available units?
219 E Union Street has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 219 E Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
219 E Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 E Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 219 E Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingston.
Does 219 E Union Street offer parking?
No, 219 E Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 219 E Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 E Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 E Union Street have a pool?
No, 219 E Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 219 E Union Street have accessible units?
No, 219 E Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 219 E Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 E Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 219 E Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 219 E Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
