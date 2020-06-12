/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
32 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kenmore, NY
Starin Central
806 Tacoma Avenue
806 Tacoma Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
2072 sqft
Tastefully updated 2 bedroom upper unit on the quiet end of tacoma in sought after North Buffalo. With plenty of street parking this apartment has a newly renovated kitchen and bath.
North Park
1213 Hertel Avenue - 1213 R Upper
1213 Hertel Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Updated 2 bdrm apartment with open floor plan. Ideally situated on the popular Hertel strip, this unit is a must see. One off street parking spot and laundry facilities on site.
Results within 5 miles of Kenmore
Waterfront
303 Lakefront Boulevard
303 Lakefront Boulevard, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to reside in one of Buffalo's most prestigious neighborhoods and enjoy the waterfont this summer living in this beautifully updated waterfront townhome! Each bedroom has it's own private full bathroom and there is a half
Grant Ferry
152 Livingston Street
152 Livingston Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom - close to Elmwood village - Property Id: 181049 Updated 2 bedroom unit, open floor plan, walking distance to all the local conveniences of Elmwood Village. Quiet street.
27 Mead St 3
27 Mead Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
1000 sqft
Unit 3 Available 07/01/20 Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom Upper, Includes HEAT - Property Id: 291697 Beautiful 2 bedroom Upper in a 4 unit building with many updates. I pay HEAT, water, garbage.
175 Delaware St LOWER
175 Delaware Street, Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
BEAUTIFUL LOWER 2 BEDROOM - Property Id: 105479 Hello and thank you very much for taking a look at one of our Good Living Property Management LLC rentals.
1335 Millersport Hwy
1335 Millersport Highway, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
713 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Two Bedroom at Millersport and Flint - Property Id: 289474 This great two-bedroom apartment is located in a super convenient location in the Amherst/Williamsville area, within walking distance to several restaurants, bicycle
Riverside Park
2371 Niagara St 2
2371 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
UPPER TWO BEDROOM OVER LOOKING NIAGARA RIVER - Property Id: 194086 LARGE BACK YARD AND FOUR CAR PARKING FENCE IN BACKYARD CLOSED IN BACK PORCH FIREPLACE LARGE WALK IN PANTRY Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3904 Ridge Lea Road
3904 Ridge Lea Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
933 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Town Of Amherst. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: water. Is not pet friendly.
Pine Hill
85 Preston Rd - Lower
85 Preston Road, Cheektowaga, NY
2 Bedrooms
$750
980 sqft
FOR RENT: Large 2 bed / 1 bath lower apartment in the Town of Cheektowaga! Property features natural hardwood floors, formal living and dining rooms, good sized bedrooms, eat-in kitchen, shared off-street parking and laundry hook-ups in basement.
Columbus
284 Carolina Street - 2
284 Carolina Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Check out this newly remodeled 2-bedroom, 2nd-floor apartment located in the historic West side of Buffalo NY. This apartment is newly remodeled and has been freshly painted, has all new floors and features a new kitchen.
Allen
26 Irving Place
26 Irving Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Amazing basement level 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Buffalo. Amenities included: dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and laundry in building.
Bryant
871 Delaware Avenue
871 Delaware Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
2000 sqft
Elegant Millionaire Row Carriage House Apartment - Experience elegant living in this 2,000 sq ft, 2 story Delaware Avenue apartment.
Albright
200 1/2 Bidwell Parkway
200 1/2 Bidwell Pkwy, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1450 sqft
This fabulous carriage house was built in 2005. Great room with remote gas fireplace, hardwood floors, bright and open spaces. Fully turnkey corporate rental, may be rented short or long term. Credit check and security depositrequired.
185 Denrose Drive
185 Denrose Drive, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1460 sqft
Beautifully renovated second floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo. Secure 4-unit building w/intercom entry. Minutes from the 290 Expressway & UB's North Campus. Open Concept floor plan. Brazillian cherry floors & cathedral ceilings.
Starin Central
7 East Depew Avenue - 2
7 E Depew Ave, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
700 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to live in this newly renovated 2-bedroom unit within walking distance of SUNY Buffalo's South Campus.
Front Park
766 Columbus Parkway
766 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
900 sqft
Bring Home Happiness in this totally renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment located in Historic Prospect Hill.
Bryant
346 Bryant Street - 8
346 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
780 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Elmwood Village. Steps to Elmwood Ave, schools ,restaurants , shopping and the Medical Corridor.
Bryant
262 Summer Street
262 Summer Street, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1264 sqft
Come, discover this charming 2 BR, 2 story apartment designed as a Townhouse. Enter through the front gate and a brick walkway guides you to the side entrance with a cozy deck nestled among the trees.
Front Park
698 Columbus Parkway
698 Columbus Parkway, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom upper unit with great views. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the unit and decorative fireplaces. Off street parking. Call for your appointment today!
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road
4369 Chestnut Ridge Road, Erie County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
984 sqft
Liberty Square is conveniently located within walking distance of UB's North Campus. Close to the 290 & 990 Expressways as well as a major commercial district. Kitchen appliances & built-in wall air conditioner included.
184 Sweeney Street
184 Sweeney Street, North Tonawanda, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1060 sqft
Beautifully renovated lofts located on the Historic Erie Canal in North Tonawanda. Walking distance to shopping & restaurants. Unit features: a gas range, refrigerator, dishwasher & microwave as well as central air.
Starin Central
702 Taunton
702 Taunton Place, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
806 sqft
This side-by-side North Buffalo Duplex is just a few blocks from Main Street & Hertel Avenue and at the end of the street is the start of the North Buffalo Rails-to-Trails bike & walking path. It is an 806 sq. ft. two-story 2 bedroom, 1 bath.
Kensington
271 Millicent Avenue
271 Millicent Avenue, Buffalo, NY
2 Bedrooms
$700
825 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 271 Millicent Avenue in Buffalo. View photos, descriptions and more!