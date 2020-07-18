All apartments in Johnson City
Find more places like 205 Myrtle Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnson City, NY
/
205 Myrtle Avenue
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:10 AM

205 Myrtle Avenue

205 Myrtle Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

205 Myrtle Avenue, Johnson City, NY 13790

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single-Family for rent. Hardwood Floors throughout. Laundry off the Kitchen. Dinning room has been used as Private Office/Man Cave, XL Living Room, Large Bedrooms, Linen Closet, Large 3-Season Front Porch, Large Private Lot, Large Kitchen.
Garage - deep 1 bay manual lift door.
Tenant pays all utilities (heat, hot water, electric, water) *$350 escrow for water bill. $2400 to move in. Tenant MUST maintain lawn care to 6 inches or less and snow removal.

Application fee $50, background check, copy of credit report, referrals,

Terrain is very wet during inclement weather, property has city drainage incorporated in lawn.
*Basement requires sub pup can not be used for storage or living space.
*Large attic for storage, can not be used as living space
*Listing Agent is fiance of owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
205 Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnson City, NY.
What amenities does 205 Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 205 Myrtle Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
205 Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 205 Myrtle Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Johnson City.
Does 205 Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 205 Myrtle Avenue offers parking.
Does 205 Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Myrtle Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 205 Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 205 Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 205 Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 205 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Myrtle Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Myrtle Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Ithaca, NYBinghamton, NYNortheast Ithaca, NY
Dunmore, PACortland, NY
Clarks Summit, PAScranton, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cornell University