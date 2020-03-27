All apartments in Johnson City
15 Park Street - 1
Last updated March 27 2020 at 1:30 AM

15 Park Street - 1

15 Park St · (607) 242-2026
Location

15 Park St, Johnson City, NY 13790

Price and availability

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
First Floor, Offstreet Parking, Busline, Walmart, 1 BEDROM STUDIO
CLOSE TO ALL SHOPPING AND AMENITIES.
15 PARK STREET IN JOHNSON CITY.
ACROSS FROM ST JAMES CHURCH BY BRAND NEW WALMART AND WILSON Hospital
$550 PLUS UTILITIES
First months rent is $550 Security is $550 total required to move in $1100 for CREDITWORTHY TENANT.
Pets Cost Extra.
SERIOUS INQUIRIES ONLY.
PLEASE CALL 607 242 2026 NO EMAILS OR TEXTS
***PLEASE BE SURE TO MENTION WHICH APARTMENT YOU ARE CALLING ABOUT WHEN CALLING OR LEAVING A MESSAGE***
1 Bedroom Studio Offstreet Parking Across from St James Church.
This apartment is unique as it is laid on like a studio for living kitchen area but also has a seperate private bedroom !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

