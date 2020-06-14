Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:24 PM

15 Apartments for rent in Ithaca, NY with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ithaca renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particul... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
311 Elmwood Ave # 1
311 Elmwood Ave, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
Beautiful spacious apartment. Great for 2 people / couple. Rate on request for 2 people. Hard wood floors, lots of windows. This house is very quiet. Only 5 one bedroom apartments through out. Laundry in the basement for the use of tenants only.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
520-522 LINN ST.
520 Linn St, Ithaca, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
522 Linn St. City of Ithaca, 2 Bedrooms Plus Study Georgeous Solar Apartment in the Fall Creek Neighborhood, 1/2 Block from Fall Creek School, Very Convenient to Cornell University.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
111 Queen Street
111 Queen Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Sweet, vintage 3 bedroom home in eclectic Fall Creek. -Quiet street, friendly neighbors, hardwood floors throughout, off street parking with one car garage.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
128 W. Falls St
128 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Original unique bungalow arts and crafts design -15 minute walk to the Cornell campus and 3 blocks from Ithaca High School.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
105 Valentine Pl
105 Valentine Place, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
1755 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Valentine Pl Available 08/01/20 Convenient Collegetown Location! - Four bedrooms, and two baths in this charming home, located just steps to Cornell Campus and downtown. Fully furnished.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
211 Cornell St
211 Cornell Street, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1300 sqft
One Block to Cornell - Quiet Neighborhood - Large Apartment $2,499/mo Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
108 Grandview Place Ithaca NY 14850
108 Grandview Place, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
COZY South Hill Cottage Available 08/01/20 SHORT TERM ONLY: FALL SEMESTER 2020. Enjoy the changing colors of autumn out every window. Two cozy wood floors with open plan; claw foot tub, gas cooking, laundry in basement, wood stove for chilly nights.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Chauncey's Place
204 North Geneva Street, Ithaca, NY
7 Bedrooms
$765
5000 sqft
Chauncey's Place Available 08/01/20 Semi-cooperative living downtown. A community of grad students and young professionals, in a bright, spacious and beautiful Victorian House downtown.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
700 Stewart Avenue - 3
700 Stewart Avenue, Ithaca, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,000
435 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 700 Stewart Avenue - 3 in Ithaca. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Ithaca

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Cayuga Heights 8
107 Cayuga Heights Road, Cayuga Heights, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
FIRST and SECOND FLOOR Two bedrooms. Two-story attached cottage with private entrance. Living room with crown molding, ceiling fan/light w/remote control, gas fireplace. Formal dining room with crown molding and chandelier.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1 bedroom apartment in Ithaca. Great view! hardwood floors, coverd parking
908 Danby Road, South Hill, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
1 bedroom apartment with great view and covered parking. yard with ardening possible. Available 08/01/20 1 bedroom apartment. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Hardwood floors, dishwasher, covered parking, yard with gardening possibilities. Near bus line.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Cayuga Heights 5
107 Cayuga Heights Rd, Cayuga Heights, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Cayuga Heights 5 Available 08/01/20 One bedroom. Hardwood floors. Charming living room, granite and ceramic tiled kitchen. Stainless steel stove with stainless steel microwave above and SS fridge. Marble and ceramic tiled bath with tub.
Results within 10 miles of Ithaca

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
800 E. Miller Rd. Apt. A
800 East Miller Road, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
Unit Apt. A Available 08/01/20 800 E. Miller Rd. - Property Id: 294989 This is a great duplex unit only 7 miles from Cornell, Ithaca College, and the Commons. 1.9 miles from Brookton's Market.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
9 Maple Avenue
9 Maple Avenue, Tompkins County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Come make your new home in the historic hamlet of Ludlowville! Founded in 1791, this little community centers around a beautiful 35 foot waterfall and offers plenty of nature and historic charm.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ithaca, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ithaca renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

