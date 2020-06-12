/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:03 PM
17 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ithaca, NY
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 02:11pm
8 Units Available
Auden Ithaca
210 Lake St, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
787 sqft
Located at 210 Lake Street, Ithaca, NY, the apartments at Auden Ithaca provide residents with newly renovated and affordable housing. Apartments feature upgraded kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and free HD cable and WiFi.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
111 Queen Street
111 Queen Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Sweet, vintage 3 bedroom home in eclectic Fall Creek. -Quiet street, friendly neighbors, hardwood floors throughout, off street parking with one car garage.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
UPPER COLLEGETOWN - CLOSE TO CAMPUS
210 Delaware Avenue, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
This three bedroom apartment is very bright with large bedrooms. There are hardwood floors. There is a nice sunporch and front porch with great views. The house is in upper Collegetown, very close to Cornell.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
126 West Falls Street
126 West Falls Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -New construction -Brand New Appliances -Energy efficient -Two Washer and Dryer hookups -Dishwasher -Whirlpool Tubs -Electric Fireplace -Great location -Yard -Contact Heritage Park Town Homes at 607-277-6260
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
105 Valentine Pl
105 Valentine Place, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
105 Valentine Pl Available 08/01/20 Convenient Collegetown Location! - Four bedrooms, and two baths in this charming home, located just steps to Cornell Campus and downtown. Fully furnished.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
211 Cornell St
211 Cornell Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,325
1400 sqft
One Block to Cornell - Quiet Neighborhood - Large Apartment $2,499/mo Available 08/01/20 Fully furnished.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Private and Cozy with Large Yard
715 North Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Furnished, Private and Cozy with Large Yard Available 08/01/20 Clean, bright, spacious and incredibly central second floor duplex unit in Ithaca's beautiful Fall Creek neighborhood! Just blocks from Ithaca's city center Commons boasting the city's
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Cook Street
107 Cook Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,225
107 Cook Street Available 08/15/20 beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom duplex.. State of the art energy efficient through out. 3 floors of living space. Ton's of large window's for natural light to stream in on the magnificent interior.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Chez Mm
308 W State St, Ithaca, NY
308 W. State St. Available 08/01/20 Chez Mémé: Downtown "carriage house" built in 2019 to replace the original carriage barn of a National Historic Register property.
1 of 123
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Zinck's Place
420 East State Street, Ithaca, NY
420 E State St. Available 08/01/20 This is a professional-graduate co-op house is a great location just off the Commons. There are two rooms opening up in the 5-bedroom, 3-bath house. House is furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
809 S. Aurora St.
809 South Aurora Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
809 S. Aurora St Available 08/05/20 Now available as a 10 month lease from August 5, 2020 till June 5, 2021. Just $400.00 per person, per month, with a signed ten month lease. If needed lease can be extended to 12 months.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3 Bedroom House on South Hill
218 Pleasant Street, Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1400 sqft
3 Bedroom House on South Hill Available 08/01/20 This is a single family house. The rooms are large with a large living room and a large dining room off the kitchen. There are three bedrooms upstairs and one downstairs.
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
3 Units Available
Aces Apartments
426 Eddy Street, Ithaca, NY
Aces Apartments, on the corner of Eddy and Williams St., feature prominently on this historic Collegetown block. These apartments offer convenient access to Cornell University and local businesses.
Results within 1 mile of Ithaca
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Fidler Road 3 Bedroom Available
107 Fidler Road, Tompkins County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1012 sqft
Video Walkthrough available. On a quiet side road in a family friendly neighborhood near Ithaca Beer Co.
Results within 5 miles of Ithaca
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
257 Iradell Rd
257 Iradell Road, Tompkins County, NY
Available 07/01/20 Charming Arts & Crafts BungalowIthaca/Trumansburg - Property Id: 289874 Charming 1940's Arts and Crafts style home for rent. Located 2 miles from the hospital on Iradell road almost exactly halfway between Trumansburg and Ithaca.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
219 Snyder Hill Rd Apt-A Ithaca NY 14850
219 Snyder Hill Road, East Ithaca, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Three bedroom Apartment ($1,600 + Utilities)/ 12 months lease term in Ithaca, NY at 219 Snyder Hill Rd - AptA from June-1-2020. The apartment has it's own dishwasher, laundry washer/dryer and a backyard and a garage. Closet and storage space.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Large Lansing 4 bed-2.5 bath Home with yard.
39 Ridge Road, Tompkins County, NY
-ASK US ABOUT OUR MOVE IN LEASE SPECIALS! -Huge Home with optional garage located a minute away from Lansing Schools and just minutes from a great grocery store and beautiful Meyers Park located on Cayuga Lake! -4 Bedroom with 2 1/2 baths ( Master