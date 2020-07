Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage range refrigerator recently renovated furnished hardwood floors bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

Brooklane Apartments offer exceptional quality and value within a short walk of the Cornell University campus. These cozy yet complete 1-bedroom apartments are located immediately adjacent to the North Campus area of Cornell University. This excellent location makes it possible for Cornell students to easily walk, or if they prefer, to quickly ride to classes on the TCAT bus system from the bus stop outside Brooklane's front door. Additionally, we offer off-street parking and convenient on-site laundry facilties. Our established, professional staff is dedicated to our residents happiness.