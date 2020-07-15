Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:19 PM

40 Apartments for rent in Irondequoit, NY with garages

Irondequoit apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
240 Coronado Drive
240 Coronado Drive, Irondequoit, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1286 sqft
Rarely available single family ranch in West Irondequoit school district available July 15th! Fresh as a daisy. New paint, new carpet, sparkling clean updated kitchen and bathroom. 3 spacious bdrms with hardwood floors. Large living/dining combo.

1 of 15

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
164 Giles Avenue
164 Giles Avenue, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
900 sqft
W0W DARLING DOLL HOUSE 2 BEDROOM RANCH, CENTRAL AIR, ALL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FIREPLACE, BASEMENT REC ROOM, PRIVATE REAL YARD & PATIO WITH FENCED YARD, EASY ONE FLOOR LIVING, OWNER WILL RETAIN ONE SMALL ROOM IN THE BASEMENT, CALL AGENT

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
48 Pontiac Drive
48 Pontiac Drive, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
This delightful home located in Rochester, NY is now available. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathrooms. This home comes with an extended and secluded driveway leading to the garage in the back.
Results within 1 mile of Irondequoit

1 of 46

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
330 Merchants Road
330 Merchants Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1381 sqft
Beautifully updated single family with three bedroom one and a half bath with single car. Excellent natural light and character compliment the updated kitchen, bath, and interior.
Results within 5 miles of Irondequoit
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
12 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,645
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1336 sqft
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,280
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
180 North Goodman Street
180 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2884 sqft
Super nice craftsman style home with 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Huge living room, dining room and eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors throughout. Beautifully detailed woodwork, pocket doors, built-ins, leaded and stained glass windows.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
55 Castleford Road
55 Castleford Road, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1224 sqft
Amazing totally remodeled 3 bedroom with 2 newly finished and updated full bathrooms.

1 of 13

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
23 Hawkes Trail
23 Hawkes Trail, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1686 sqft
This delightful home located in Webster, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted with a very large front yard, and a long driveway with attached garage.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
19th Ward
85 Kron St.
85 Kron Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1527 sqft
4-Bedroom Single Family Home in the 19th Ward - ****************************** Take Our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.

1 of 50

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
42 Harwood Lane
42 Harwood Lane, Monroe County, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2839 sqft
Fantastic 4 Bedroom 2 Full,2Half Bath RANCH! ON QUITE NEIGHBORHOOD CULDESAC! NO PETS, New Paint, New Carpet in several rooms, Meticulously Maintained! Thermo Windows! Large Rooms! Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters! Bright Den/Family Room with

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
NOTA
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
8 Portsmouth Terrace
8 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1610 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open Wednesday 5:30- 6:00! Exciting opportunity to rent this incredible recently renovated 2 bedroom, 1 full bathroom upstairs apartment! Stunning kitchen with stainless appliances. Refinished hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
36 Vick Park B
36 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
800 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom apartment in the heart of Park Ave! 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom with an open floor plan, granite counters, fridge, gas range, dishwasher and coin-op laundry on site.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3476 East Avenue
3476 East Avenue, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1370 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful, 3 bedroom 1 bath Ranch with Pittsford Schools! Close to all major expressways, Wegmans, Trader Joes, St John Fisher College, Nazareth College, Oak Hill Country Club and so much more! Home is not available

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
40 Vick Park B Park
40 Vick Park B, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1487 sqft
Beautiful 1st floor apartment in the heart of Park Avenue with original charm & character and sought-after updates in kitchen & bath. This unit offers 2-3 bedrooms & 1 full bath with walk-in shower & updated vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Irondequoit
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Westview Commons Apartments
350 Westview Commons Blvd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,130
944 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1230 sqft
Close to BOCES 2 Alternative High School and Walt Disney Elementary School. Recently renovated apartments feature a private balcony or patio, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, basketball court, gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
4 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Irondequoit, NY

Irondequoit apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

