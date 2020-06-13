Apartment List
/
NY
/
huntington
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:42 PM

11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY

Finding an apartment in Huntington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Huntington
1 Unit Available
425 New York Ave 5
425 New York Ave, Huntington, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
Gorgeous 2 Bdrm 2 Bth w/ Hdwd Flrs in the Village - Property Id: 259154 Sunlit & Bright Spacious 2 Bdrms, 2 Baths, Closets Galore, Wood Floors Throughout, Gorgeous Light Bathrooms, Lvrm/Dnrm Combo, EIK w/ Multiple cabinets, Washer & Dryer Room in

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
226 New York Avenue
226 New York Avenue, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
2b, 1ba- Furnished Or Unfurnished Available! New Luxury Rental In The Heart Of Village, Features Onsite Free Energy Gym Membership, A Furnished Rooftop Lounge, Virtual Doorman, Pet Friendly, 10' Ceilings, Over-Sized Sun Flooded Windows, Stainless

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
17-2A Green Street
17 Green St, Huntington, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
900 sqft
Newly Constructed Apartment In The Heart Of The Village, Elevator Building, Skylights, Gas Fireplace, Washer/Dryer, 10' Ceilings, Cherry Kitchen W/Granite Counter And Ss Appliances, 2 Bedrooms, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Huntington
1 Unit Available
2 Union Place
2 Union Pl, Huntington, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Huntington's Luxury Apt w/ 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths Washer & Dryer in Unit. Granite counter tops, hardwood floors, elevator, as well as virtual audio for visitors. Super on site. Short stroll to Huntington Village. Private parking.
Results within 1 mile of Huntington
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Huntington Station
11 Units Available
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,785
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,622
1319 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Results within 5 miles of Huntington

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Melville
1 Unit Available
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
DESIRABLE CORNER UNIT!! PET ALLOWED!! UPPER CORDOVA CONDO IN THE GREENS. SUNLIT ROOMS THROUGHOUT..TWO BEDROOMS, TWO FULL BATHS PLUS BONUS ROOM (DEN). JUST PAINTED, NEW SS STOVE, CARPETS. MOVE RIGHT IN.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Elwood
1 Unit Available
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
Results within 10 miles of Huntington
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Melville
32 Units Available
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,855
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,075
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Commack
1 Unit Available
35 Mayfair Gardens
35 Mayfair Gardens, Commack, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful One Bedroom Apartment With Large Bedroom And Living/Dining Space. Hardwood Floors In Living Area And Carpet In Bedroom. Great Closet Space. Pet Friendly With Some Restrictions. Laundry On Site. Management Pays Realtor Fees.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Hicksville
1 Unit Available
95 E John Street
95 East John Street, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1890 sqft
Freshly painted Updated kitchen,finished hard woof floors,Spacious 2 story home,4 beds,2 bathroom, full basement great school district, move-in ready! Virtual showings available. Close to LIRR Train Station. Call Today to tour this home!.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Locust Valley
1 Unit Available
74 Davis Street
74 Davis Street, Locust Valley, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
800 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom home in the heart of Locust Valley. Large kitchen with room for a 6 person dining table. Bathroom was gut renovated and kitchen appliances were replaced three years ago. Laundry in basement along with plenty of storage.
City Guide for Huntington, NY

Huntington, New York, is best known as the birthplace of Walt Whitman, arguably America's greatest poet. The Walt Whitman Shops and Walt Whitman High School in Huntington are both named after this American icon.Think suburbia with a cosmopolitan feel. Think of a gentrified community with dashes of history. Think Charles Dickens-inspired downtown or or a classic New England town. If you've managed to get your imagination flowing, you've just imagined Huntington, New York.

Located 35 miles east of Manhattan, on the northern shore of Long Island, this urban oasis in a largely suburban community is home to roughly 18,000 people. If the refreshing contrasts of small community and city lights never intimidate you, welcome to Huntington -- the place where history is treasured and diversity is embraced. Now, on to the search for apartments, so you can officially call this vibrant town your home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Huntington, NY

Finding an apartment in Huntington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Huntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 1 BedroomsHuntington 2 BedroomsHuntington 2 BedroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHuntington 3 BedroomsHuntington 3 Bedrooms
Huntington Apartments with BalconyHuntington Apartments with BalconyHuntington Apartments with GarageHuntington Apartments with GarageHuntington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHuntington Apartments with ParkingHuntington Apartments with Parking
Huntington Apartments with PoolHuntington Apartments with PoolHuntington Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Apartments with Washer-DryerHuntington Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntington Dog Friendly ApartmentsHuntington Pet Friendly PlacesHuntington Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Queens, NYStamford, CTNorwalk, CTGlen Cove, NYHempstead, NYGreenwich, CTMineola, NY
Central Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYPort Chester, NYRockville Centre, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NY
East Massapequa, NYMelville, NYMamaroneck, NYWest Hempstead, NYEast Islip, NYBethpage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Norwalk Community CollegeVaughn College of Aeronautics and Technology
CUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeMolloy College
Farmingdale State College