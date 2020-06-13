11 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY
Huntington, New York, is best known as the birthplace of Walt Whitman, arguably America's greatest poet. The Walt Whitman Shops and Walt Whitman High School in Huntington are both named after this American icon.Think suburbia with a cosmopolitan feel. Think of a gentrified community with dashes of history. Think Charles Dickens-inspired downtown or or a classic New England town. If you've managed to get your imagination flowing, you've just imagined Huntington, New York.
Located 35 miles east of Manhattan, on the northern shore of Long Island, this urban oasis in a largely suburban community is home to roughly 18,000 people. If the refreshing contrasts of small community and city lights never intimidate you, welcome to Huntington -- the place where history is treasured and diversity is embraced. Now, on to the search for apartments, so you can officially call this vibrant town your home. See more
Finding an apartment in Huntington that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.