apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM
15 Apartments for rent in Huntington, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
17 Units Available
Huntington Station
Avalon Huntington Station
10600 Troy St, Huntington Station, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,845
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1517 sqft
Located in Long Island's Huntington Station neighborhood with convenient access to shopping, entertainment, dining and recreation spots. This smoke-free community offers 1-3 bedroom units. Enjoy access to onsite pool, gym, courtyard and more
Results within 5 miles of Huntington
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
864 Verona Drive
864 Verona Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Bright and sunny corner Cordova unit in the Greens at Half Hollow . 55 & over Gated community with security patrol. Beautiful manicured landscaped grounds. Assigned parking spot plus lots of visitor spots. Private lower level entry foyer.
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
1118 Savoy Drive
1118 Savoy Drive, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1100 sqft
New to market! You deserve the country club life at The Greens @ Half Hollow, an over 55 gated community! 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, Upper Caspian model.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Plainview
90 Carriage Lane
90 Carriage Lane, Plainview, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Hamlet Country Club Lifestyle-Gated Community-Gorgeous 3 Br Upper End Unit - Custom Interior - Open Flr Plan - Vaulted Lr/Dr Ceiling- Hardwdfls- Ss Appliances-Granite-Alarm-Best Location, Greenbelt Location-Clubhouse-Spa-Health Club-Indoor/Outdoor
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Lloyd Harbor
27 Sea Crest Drive
27 Sea Crest Dr, Lloyd Harbor, NY
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
8000 sqft
Magnificent Brick Waterfront Colonial On Cul-De-Sac In Desirable Sea Crest Estates.
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Elwood
178 Summer Circle
178 Summer Cir, Elwood, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,750
2900 sqft
Stunning, brand new condominium for rent in the rarely available Seasons at Elwood. Largest unit in entire community. Step off the elevator penthouse-style into this never-been lived-in 2 bed, 2.5 bath home.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Melville
1010 Madeira Boulevard
1010 Madeira Boulevard, Melville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1000 sqft
Desirable Upper Cordova! Beautiful CORNER Unit in The Greens. Newly Painted and carpeted Two Bedroom Two Full Baths, New Stainless Stove, washer/dryer. Country Club Living with clubhouse, restaurant pools, tennis, golf 24/hr security. PET ALLOWED
Results within 10 miles of Huntington
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
32 Units Available
Melville
Avalon Melville
100 Court North Dr, Melville, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,890
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,630
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1313 sqft
Beautiful apartments with fully equipped gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Washer and dryers in unit. Fitness center, basketball and racquetball courts and two sunny pools! Close to Jones Beach State Park and boardwalk.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Matinecock
580 Duck Pond Road
580 Duck Pond Road, Matinecock, NY
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
Spectacular Bradley Delehanty designed country oasis in the heart of Matinecock minutes from the quaint shopping village of Locust Valley. 15 lush acres, pool, spa, guest quarters, ponds, gardens and terraces. A perfect place to spend the summer!
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Fort Salonga
10 Milemore Drive
10 Milemore Drive, Fort Salonga, NY
5 Bedrooms
$22,000
3226 sqft
Amazing opportunity to spend the rest of the summer in your own paradise with 20x40 in-ground, saltwater heated pool, 2200 sq. ft. blue stone patio, covered porch for those rainy days, close to beaches, hiking trails and parks.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
28 CLINTON LN,
28 Clinton Ln, Jericho, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3 bedroom apartment and 2 Bath with pool - Property Id: 182662 Newly renovated with wood flooring, high expansive ceiling in living with two sun windows near the entrance and kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Hicksville
70 N Fordham Road
70 North Fordham Road, Hicksville, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1590 sqft
Beautiful 4 Br, 2 Bath, Whole House, Lg Eat In Kitchen/Dr, Den W/Skylight, Gas Heat/Cooking, Cac, Hardwood Floors, Jacuzzi, Shower W/ Massagers, Gas Line For BBQ, Private Backyard W/In Ground Pool, In Ground Sprinkler 4Zone, Convenient To All
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Jericho
14 St. Lawrence Place
14 St Lawrence Place, Jericho, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,950
2161 sqft
Lovely 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Split Level Home with mid-Block Location in the Jericho School District. Recently Renovated Eat In Kitchen, Large Living room & Dining room, Family room with Fireplace.
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Upper Brookville
19 Woodhill Lane
19 Woodhill Ln, Upper Brookville, NY
5 Bedrooms
$16,000
Savor the best of North Shore living in this triple mint Gold Coast home nestled in a private, gated Upper Brookville enclave in the Locust Valley School district and close to some of the region's most prestigious private schools, day camps, country
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Smithtown
139 Lakebridge Dr
139 Lakebridge Drive North, Kings Park, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Welcome to Country Club Living!!! Beautifully renovated Bristol model. Bright and Spacious!! Entry Hall with half bath.
