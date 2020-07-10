/
apartments with washer dryer
9 Apartments for rent in Greenwood Lake, NY with washer-dryer
Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
3 Fourth Road
3 Fourth Road, Greenwood Lake, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
961 sqft
Private house with Lake and beach access through Wah-Ta-Wah Park. Private partially fenced backyard. Beautiful cathedral ceilings w/skylights in foyer/office area. Eat-in kitchen with pantry and sliding glass doors to deck.
Results within 5 miles of Greenwood Lake
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
49 South Street
49 South Street, Warwick, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,500
800 sqft
COZY APARTMENT LOCATED BEHIND THE MAIN HOUSE.NO PETS!NO SMOKING!WASHER DRYER AS IS.LANDLORD PREFERS NO LEASE.LANDLORD REQUIRES A 1 TIME LEASING FEE EQUAL TO 1 MONTHS RENT.PICTURES FROM 2018
Results within 10 miles of Greenwood Lake
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
14 Units Available
Woodmont Hills
118 Orange Turnpike, Sloatsburg, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,335
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1105 sqft
Uniquely nestled in the foothills of the Ramapo Mountains, Woodmont Hills is an elegant and inspiring brand new luxury apartment community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
369 Route 17
369 New York Highway 17, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1462 sqft
Tuxedo! Three bedroom, one full bath duplex apartment with large yard. This home has a new kitchen with oak cabinetry and new carpeting throughout. The living area is a nice size and the home has plenty of natural light.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
24 Randall Street
24 Randall Street, Florida, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
107 Barr Lane
107 Barr Lane, Orange County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1683 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath luxurious town home. This home offers a 2 story entry. Living room has crown moulding and is open to the foyer below.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
860 BURNT MEADOW
860 Burnt Meadow Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
8 MONTH RENTAL SEPT 1-APRIL 30. TENANT PAYS UTILITIES. NO PETS. COMPLETELY FURNISHED. ADORABLE COTTAGE IN THE WOODS! STONE FPLC, NEW KITCHEN, NEW BATH, ALL APPLICANCES INCL. SUPER PRIVATE. 8 MONTH RENTAL ONLY. FULLY FURNISHED.
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
Chester
44 High Street, #336
44 High Street, Chester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1072 sqft
Beautiful new rentals in Chester NY. This two bedroom two full bath unit offers so much.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
7204 Richmond Rd
7204 Richmond Road, Passaic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
957 sqft
Welcome To This Lovely Alexandria Main Floor 2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bath Condominium In Building 7 Of Bald Eagle Commons, An Active 55+ Adult Community! This One Cannot Be Missed! Open Living/Dining Room Plus A Roomy Kitchen! Master Bedroom With
