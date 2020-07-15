Rent Calculator
All apartments in Goshen
Home
/
Goshen, NY
/
12 Scotchtown Avenue
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:00 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12 Scotchtown Avenue
12 Scotchtown Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
12 Scotchtown Road, Goshen, NY 10924
Goshen
Amenities
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Neat and clean one bedroom village of Goshen. Shared laundry. Off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12 Scotchtown Avenue have any available units?
12 Scotchtown Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Goshen, NY
.
Is 12 Scotchtown Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12 Scotchtown Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Scotchtown Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12 Scotchtown Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Goshen
.
Does 12 Scotchtown Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12 Scotchtown Avenue offers parking.
Does 12 Scotchtown Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Scotchtown Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Scotchtown Avenue have a pool?
No, 12 Scotchtown Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12 Scotchtown Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12 Scotchtown Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Scotchtown Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Scotchtown Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Scotchtown Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Scotchtown Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
