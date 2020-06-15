Montcalm Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking

We are currently running a limited time offer for new move-ins! Please call 518-793-3614 or email MontcalmApts@crmrentalmgmt.com for more information.



Our spacious, modern, comfortable, affordable units are located in the beautiful Glens Falls area and are very close to local shopping, bus routes, and schools. Staffed with friendly, professional office staff, you can be sure to be assisted with any living needs. We have some subsidized units available but we do accept outside Section 8 vouchers. Income limits to apply based on family size.



Equal Opportunity Housing Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE671977)