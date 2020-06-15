All apartments in Glens Falls North
Montcalm Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

Montcalm Apartments

220 John Burke Apts · (518) 793-3614
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

220 John Burke Apts, Glens Falls North, NY 12804

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
We are currently running a limited time offer for new move-ins! Please call 518-793-3614 or email MontcalmApts@crmrentalmgmt.com for more information.

Our spacious, modern, comfortable, affordable units are located in the beautiful Glens Falls area and are very close to local shopping, bus routes, and schools. Staffed with friendly, professional office staff, you can be sure to be assisted with any living needs. We have some subsidized units available but we do accept outside Section 8 vouchers. Income limits to apply based on family size.

Equal Opportunity Housing Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE671977)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Montcalm Apartments have any available units?
Montcalm Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glens Falls North, NY.
What amenities does Montcalm Apartments have?
Some of Montcalm Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Montcalm Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Montcalm Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Montcalm Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Montcalm Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glens Falls North.
Does Montcalm Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Montcalm Apartments does offer parking.
Does Montcalm Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Montcalm Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Montcalm Apartments have a pool?
No, Montcalm Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Montcalm Apartments have accessible units?
No, Montcalm Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Montcalm Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Montcalm Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Montcalm Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Montcalm Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
