All apartments in Florida
Find more places like 24 Randall Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Florida, NY
/
24 Randall Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:34 PM

24 Randall Street

24 Randall Street · (845) 344-2800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24 Randall Street, Florida, NY 10921

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops. This home will accommodate a very large family with no problem!!! This was originally 2 apartments. Landlord removed the door separating the 2 units and the 2nd stove & 2nd refrigerator, therefore now its a huge apartment with 2 separate entrances. The entire home was freshly painted, private yard, unfinished basement with washer/dryer and plenty of parking. Upgrades include 2018 carpets and hot water heater, 2017 new windows, 2016 renovated kitchen. Tenant to pay all utilities responsible for snow removal

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24 Randall Street have any available units?
24 Randall Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24 Randall Street have?
Some of 24 Randall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24 Randall Street currently offering any rent specials?
24 Randall Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24 Randall Street pet-friendly?
No, 24 Randall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Florida.
Does 24 Randall Street offer parking?
Yes, 24 Randall Street does offer parking.
Does 24 Randall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24 Randall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24 Randall Street have a pool?
No, 24 Randall Street does not have a pool.
Does 24 Randall Street have accessible units?
No, 24 Randall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 24 Randall Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 24 Randall Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24 Randall Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 24 Randall Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 24 Randall Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Clifton, NJWestwood, NJUpper Montclair, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJOssining, NYRidgewood, NJRiver Edge, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJNanuet, NYBloomingdale, NJ
Wharton, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJWaldwick, NJMaywood, NJNew Windsor, NYChester, NYWarwick, NYMiddletown, NYGreenwood Lake, NYMechanicstown, NYHighland Lake, NJ
Woodbury, NYMaybrook, NYSloatsburg, NYWalden, NYHamburg, NJSuffern, NYFranklin, NJPomona, NYAirmont, NYPompton Lakes, NJButler, NJRiverdale, NJ
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity