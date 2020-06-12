24 Randall Street

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

HUGE 4/5 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Village of Florida. Conveniently located walking distance to the farmers market and all local restaurants and shops. This home will accommodate a very large family with no problem!!! This was originally 2 apartments. Landlord removed the door separating the 2 units and the 2nd stove & 2nd refrigerator, therefore now its a huge apartment with 2 separate entrances. The entire home was freshly painted, private yard, unfinished basement with washer/dryer and plenty of parking. Upgrades include 2018 carpets and hot water heater, 2017 new windows, 2016 renovated kitchen. Tenant to pay all utilities responsible for snow removal