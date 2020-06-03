All apartments in Felts Mills
Last updated June 3 2020 at 8:20 PM

24362 Boot Jack Hill Road

24362 Boot Jack Hill Road · (315) 681-6914
Location

24362 Boot Jack Hill Road, Felts Mills, NY 13638

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1617 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath. There is also a fully enclosed side porch. 2ND FLOOR- 3 bedrooms with the master having a sitting room/office and a huge walk-in closet. OUTSIDE- 2 car over sized garage measuring 21 feet by 34 feet. The yard is private with lots of trees. Located a mile from Fort Drum and in the Carthage School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road have any available units?
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road have?
Some of 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
24362 Boot Jack Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Felts Mills.
Does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road does offer parking.
Does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road have a pool?
No, 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24362 Boot Jack Hill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
