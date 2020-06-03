24362 Boot Jack Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

LOCATION-LOCATION-LOCATION... Nestled in the Village of Felts Mills this 3/4 bedroom 1 full bath home is waitng for new tenants. 1ST FLOOR- large kitchen with appliances, formal dining room, living room, family room, laundry room and 1 full bath. There is also a fully enclosed side porch. 2ND FLOOR- 3 bedrooms with the master having a sitting room/office and a huge walk-in closet. OUTSIDE- 2 car over sized garage measuring 21 feet by 34 feet. The yard is private with lots of trees. Located a mile from Fort Drum and in the Carthage School District.