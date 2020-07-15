Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:32 PM

18 Apartments for rent in Fayetteville, NY with hardwood floors

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
400 Orchard Street
400 Orchard Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
2329 sqft
Great two bedroom 1 and one 1/2 bath apartment with first floor laundry, den or office, mudroom, off street parking. Hardwood flooring, walk in 2nd floor storage area. Large living room.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Fayetteville
108 Warren Street
108 Warren Street, Fayetteville, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1012 sqft
Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY. 2 Bedrooms with 1 bathroom with a back deck to enjoy and grill out. At this price this house will not last long. Cute Single Family Home! Located in Fayetteville, NY.
Results within 5 miles of Fayetteville

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Meadowbrook
121 Doll Parkway - A
121 Doll Parkway, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
1400 sqft
LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House - Completely Remodeled, Hardwood Floors, Game Room, On Site Laundry - Call/Text 315-217-1244 LeMoyne - - 1 Block From Campus($600 per person) 5 Bedroom - 2 Bath House -

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Manlius
304 Smith Street
304 Smith Street, Manlius, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1031 sqft
Lovely village of Manlius Townhouse with hardwood floors and natural woodwork. Walking distance to shops, restaurants, the Swan Pond and Library. First floor includes living room, dining room, kitchen and two porches that overlook the large yard.
Results within 10 miles of Fayetteville
Last updated April 21 at 05:24 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
Kasson Place Apartments
615 James St, Syracuse, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
816 sqft
Kasson Place offers studio, one and two bedroom unique luxury apartments with contemporary design and historic charm.

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
South Valley
131 Chaffee Avenue
131 Chaffee Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1354 sqft
Charming, newly remodeled four bedroom colonial with wonderful woodwork and wood floors.. built-ins, large pantry, all new bathroom and kitchen... new appliances... attic storage and 1 car garage- large yard all on a quiet street..

Last updated July 16 at 12:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
333 Ashdale Avenue
333 Ashdale Avenue, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
Recently remodeled with all new kitchen, refurbished hardwood floors and new carpeting, paint and appliances. new furnace and water heater. rear fenced yard.

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
718 Clarendon St
718 Clarendon Street, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1618 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent spacious up to 6 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom furnished rental home near college and University available for $525/tenant. VIRTUAL TOUR https://my.matterport.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Brighton
127 Wiman Avenue
127 Wiman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$950
1194 sqft
This single-family home is located at 127 Wiman Ave, Syracuse, NY. 127 Wiman Ave is in the Brighton neighborhood in Syracuse, NY and in ZIP code 13205. This property has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and approximately 1,194 sqft of floor space.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
152 Hillsdale Avenue - 1
152 Hillsdale Ave, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
Gas and Electric Included, Off Street Parking, Washer and dryer in unit. 1 large bedroom plus smaller office space.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1020 Westcott Street
1020 Westcott Street, Syracuse, NY
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2250 sqft
Great Single family home for rent in the University area! 5 bedrooms & 2 fulls baths, plus on-site Laundry. Hardwood floors throughout; newer appliances & windows. Covered front porch. Available August 1st.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
1000 Ackerman Ave
1000 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1656 sqft
Awesome Syracuse University 4 Bedroom Apartment. Close to Campus on Ackerman Av. Responsible landlord with many nearby properties and professional local management.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastwood
317 Mosley Drive
317 Mosley Drive, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1250 sqft
317 Mosley Drive Available 06/01/20 Newly Renovated House For Rent in the Eastwood Area - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath For Rent in the Eastwood Area.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
122 Redfield Place
122 Redfield Place, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3209 sqft
Furnished three bedrooms, one bathroom. Hardwood floor throughout. 0.5 mile from SU main campus. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Westcott St. Minutes away from Downtown, I-81 and I-690, Destiny USA mall, etc.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Westcott
701 Ackerman Avenue - 10
701 Ackerman Avenue, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,550
1400 sqft
SU Students, 5-6 Bedroom Upper flat,, with everything included, utilities, wifi, laundry, common areas, large bedrooms, shared bathrooms, floor 2 has 6 bedrooms and 2 baths, Fall of 2020 renting by the floor, so if you have a group of friends ready

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Eastside
917 Madison St. 917-102
917 Madison Street, Syracuse, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,200
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
917 Madison St. 917-102 Available 08/10/20 Madison Court Condominiums - Beautiful 1 bedroom condo in secure building- desirable Madison Court Condominiums.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Near Northeast
346 Douglas Street
346 Douglas Street, Syracuse, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Luxury apartment in outer Sedgwick. Vintage charm with modern amenities.

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
University Neighborhood
839 Westcott Street - 1
839 Westcott St, Syracuse, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Very nice large 3 bedroom first floor flat. Hardwood floors, living room with fireplace, book shelves, French doors leading to dining room and large good space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Fayetteville, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Fayetteville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

