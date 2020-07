Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool

MOVE RIGHT IN TO THIS SECOND FLOOR, WELL MAINTAINED TWO BEDROOM APARTMENT WITH HEAT & HOT WATER INCLUDED. RENTAL UNIT HAS AN ONSITE LAUNDRY ROOM & STORAGE AREA IN THE BLDG PLUS ITS AMENITIES INCLUDE USE OF THE INGROUND POOL AND PLAYGROUND. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO THE CULINARY INSTITUTE OF AMERICA, MARIST & DUTCHESS COLLEGES, MEDICAL CENTER AND HOSPITAL, SHOPPING, TRAIN STATION AND MORE**RENTAL APPLICATION, CREDIT CHECK AND REFERENCES NECESSARY**SORRY, NO PETS ALLOWED. Agents, see other remarks: property access agreement in Documents to be signed by your clients/customers and yourself before showings; face mask to be worn during showings.