/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:49 PM
16 Apartments for rent in Fairport, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
88 Roselawn - 2
88 Roselawn Avenue, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
schedule-a-viewing.com/lmb/152cc070d7 Lovely and spacious 2nd floor apartment in the Village of Fairport. Available May 1st. Easy walking to the village, shops, library, canal, restaurants, festivals and music.
Results within 10 miles of Fairport
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
25 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,620
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
21 Units Available
Saratoga Crossing
6141 Cedar Creek Way, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1509 sqft
Saratoga Crossing is a beautiful, gated community in Farmington, NY, just minutes from Rochester and Canandaigua. Offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with garage, luxury awaits you at Saratoga Crossing.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
7 Units Available
Villas of Victor/Regency Townhomes
2000 W Pebbleview Dr, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1399 sqft
Near I-90, Route 96 and the golf course. On-site fitness center, pool and business center. Residents receive a golf membership. Recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,370
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
22 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,380
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
8 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Cobbs Hill
305 Castlebar Road
305 Castlebar Road, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1831 sqft
Charming Tudor on beautiful and private lot. Rare to find a lease in the neighborhood. Deteched 2 car garage; full basement; nice 3rd floor for storage. Lawn/landscaping maintenance/snow removal included. Washer/Dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1080 Mile Square Road
1080 Mile Square Road, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
936 sqft
2 bedroom carriage house apartment with the use of 2 bays of the garage. Outside deck on second floor. All appliances including Washer and Dryer on site. Very private. Honeoye Falls Lima Schools. Immediate possession.
1 of 46
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
NOTA
247 North Goodman Street
247 North Goodman Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,995
987 sqft
WOW! The Carnegie Apts. Rochester’s newest apartment building. Enjoy Luxury City Living w/ the amenities that define opulence. Located in the highly desired Neighborhood of the arts, The Carnegie Apts.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
240 Meigs Street
240 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Awesome 2 bedroom Lower, w/ hardwood floors, Updated kitchen and bath. 1 off-street parking spaces. Washer and dryer included, extra storage in private basement. 1 Small dog or 1 cat negotiable with extra fee. Non smokers. Available August 1st.
Similar Pages
Fairport 1 BedroomsFairport 2 BedroomsFairport 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairport 3 BedroomsFairport Apartments with Balcony
Fairport Apartments with GarageFairport Apartments with GymFairport Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairport Apartments with ParkingFairport Apartments with Pool