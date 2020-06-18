105 Harrison Ave #1 Endicott ny - Property Id: 158501
3 bedroom apt 1100 a month plus utilities.- laundry hook up in the basement. new kitchen cabinets & new appliances. all floors new & hardwood redone. Bedrooms & bathroom Are on the 2nd floor. Off street parking - no pets - no smoking. $2200 to move in. References & proof of payment required . Walking distance to high school - price chopper Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158501 Property Id 158501
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5816716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
