Home
/
Endicott, NY
/
105 Harrison Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

105 Harrison Ave

105 Harrison Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

105 Harrison Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
105 Harrison Ave #1 Endicott ny - Property Id: 158501

3 bedroom apt 1100 a month plus utilities.- laundry hook up in the basement. new kitchen cabinets & new appliances. all floors new & hardwood redone. Bedrooms & bathroom Are on the 2nd floor. Off street parking - no pets - no smoking. $2200 to move in. References & proof of payment required . Walking distance to high school - price chopper
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158501
Property Id 158501

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5816716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

