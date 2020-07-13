/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 AM
34 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in East Rochester, NY
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
7 Units Available
Penfield Village Apartments
120 Brebeuf Dr Apt E, East Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$910
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
764 sqft
Amenities at the one- and two-bedroom apartment community include covered parking, walking trails and picnic areas. The pet-friendly interiors feature vinyl plank flooring and eat-in kitchens. Minutes from historic Four Corners.
Results within 1 mile of East Rochester
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4 Terrace Villas
4 Terrace Villas, Monroe County, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Two Bedroom 1,100 square foot Townhome, with full basement, washer and dryer hookup and one car garage. Large, 2 story living room with dining area. Quiet neighborhood near the Village of Fairport.
Results within 5 miles of East Rochester
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Perinton Manor
62 Manorshire Dr, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$915
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
971 sqft
Brick-style community featuring one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Interiors boast wood-like flooring, private balconies or patios and spacious floor plans. Amenities include ample laundry centers, a gym and a pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Knollwood Manor
38 Boxwood Ln, Fairport, NY
1 Bedroom
$945
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
941 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community featuring a gym, off-street parking and a pool with sundeck. The one- to three-bedroom apartments' interiors have been renovated to include plank flooring and walk-in closets. Near Fairport, off routes 250 and 31.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
23 Hawkes Trail
23 Hawkes Trail, Monroe County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,864
1686 sqft
This delightful home located in Webster, NY is now available. It features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. You are greeted with a very large front yard, and a long driveway with attached garage.
1 of 46
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
Culver-Winton-Main
138 Wisconsin Street
138 Wisconsin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1387 sqft
138 Wisconsin Street Available 06/01/20 Newly Available - Highly Sought-After North Winton Village Rental! - Move right in to this cozy colonial in sought-after North Winton Village.
Results within 10 miles of East Rochester
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Auburn Creek
7420 Shallow Creek Trl, Victor, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1422 sqft
Roomy apartments with two full baths, in-home washer/dryer and modern kitchen. Community is close to Lehigh Crossing Park and hiking and biking trails. Swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Oakmonte Apartments
1 Oakmonte Blvd, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is close to Route 104 and I-590. The units offer renovated interiors, dishwashers, garbage disposals, gas ranges and granite countertops. Some units also have hardwood floors and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Ethan Pointe Apartments
2299 Brighton Henrietta Town Line Rd, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,355
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in community with pool, fitness center and elevator. Units feature patio or balcony, ice maker and stainless steel appliances. Located in Henrietta, close to shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
13 Units Available
East Avenue
933 the U
933 University Ave, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,625
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1229 sqft
Brand new, pet-friendly luxury apartments centrally located near everything from the George Eastman Museum to Highland Park. Amenities include a yoga and fitness center, controlled-access buildings, a dog washing station and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
11 Units Available
Webster Green
1205 Rousseau Dr, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,275
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1469 sqft
Near I-590, Route 104 and Ahepa Park. Lots of on-site amenities including a pool and sundeck, fitness center and playground. Garages included. Luxury interiors with granite countertops, a fireplace, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Winding Creek Apartments
1017 Waverton Cir, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,365
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Winding Creek Apartment Homes offers brand new one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent conveniently located in Webster, NY. Each of the apartments offered at Winding Creek provides you with modern amenities and high-end features.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$865
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 30 at 02:11pm
$
1 Unit Available
Village East
7410 Forest Trail, Victor, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,050
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located near Fairport and Pittsford. A spacious community spread out over 12 acres. Apartments offer a patio or a balcony as well as updated kitchens. Smoke-free community. Controlled access buildings. Pet-friendly.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
29 Portsmouth Terrace
29 Portsmouth Terrace, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
1550 sqft
Totally renovated 2bdrm in 1880 Victorian mansion in impecable condition-Spacious rooms-high ceilings-Marble full bath-hardwood floors -eatin kitchen - natural wood work- newer kitchen and appliances- high efficiency furnace and central air- green
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
32 Engel Place
32 Engel Place, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1296 sqft
32 Engel Place Available 08/01/20 32 Engel Pl. | Single Family | 3 BD/1 BA | - This 3 bedroom single family home is located off of Monroe Ave.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
186-188 Rutgers - 186 Up
186-188 Rutgers Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom in heart of Park Ave! Avail for immediate move in.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Business District
49 Stone St
49 Stone Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NEW Luxury Apts! Free Internet, Affordable Units! - Property Id: 230999 NEWLY constructed upscale luxury apartments ready for rent! Be the first one to live in these gorgeous apartments with upgraded amenities and FREE INTERNET! 92 WalkScore!
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
46 Cecelia Terrace
46 Cecelia Terrace, Irondequoit, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
12 month or 15 month lease available. I will consider any lease that does not end in late autumn/winter for both our sakes! Available July 1 with early move in possible. Full house 2 bedrooms approx 1100 sq ft with detached single car garage.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
East Avenue
359 Alexander Street
359 Alexander Street, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Multiple units available. These units were recently renovated with new flooring, paint and kitchen cabinets. Your steps from the very popular East Ave and Alexander Area. As mentioned above, the heat is included.
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Park Avenue
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Upper Monroe
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 07:26am
1 Unit Available
36-2 Community Manor Drive
36 Community Manor Dr, Monroe County, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
841 sqft
2 Bedroom / 1st Floor Convenient to all shopping and on a bus line this two bedroom one bath apartment contains plenty of closet space, a large living and dinning room. These units also come with an additional storage space.
1 of 16
Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
Ellwanger-Barry
713 Meigs St
713 Meigs Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1586 sqft
713 Meigs St Available 05/01/20 3 bedroom 1 bath South Wedge, free laundry, New kitchen and Bath - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Heart of the South Wedge New Cherry Kitchen with Stainless Appliances Dishwasher First Floor Laundry (front load washers) Luxury